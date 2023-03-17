March 17, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:19 am IST

Neither side backing down, Parliament logjam runs on

Both Houses of Parliament put together functioned for 345 seconds on March 16, 2023, with the ruling BJP unrelenting in its demand for an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition refusing to back down on the call for a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani Group controversy.

13 Opposition parties urge Election Commission to conduct Jammu and Kashmir election

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah met leaders of Opposition parties in New Delhi on Thursday and submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to press for early Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court reserves judgment on Maharashtra political row

The Supreme Court on Thursday addressed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on how there is an “absolute” lack of freedom within regional political parties, which are mostly run by single families. The Bench reserved the case for judgment.

IIT-Bombay Dalit student death | Complaint of Darshan Solanki’s father sent to SIT probing case

Rameshbhai Solanki, the father of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki, who allegedly died by suicide inside IIT-B, told The Hindu that he submitted a complaint to the Powai Police, alleging foul play in his son’s death. In the complaint, Mr. Solanki said that his son “suffered constant caste-based discrimination in the IIT Bombay campus, which the institute enabled to persist”.

DAC clears proposals worth ₹70,500 crore including several design and development cases

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals worth ₹70,500 crore. Some of the projects are long-gestation projects involving indigenous design and development including the development of marine diesel engine.

More than one lakh people opted for higher PF pension, Centre tells Rajya Sabha

The Centre on Thursday informed Rajya Sabha that 1,20,279 employees have submitted joint options at the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) portal for higher pension. The Ministry said there is no option under the Employees Pension Scheme to allow employees to contribute towards the scheme on their own, where employers are not contributing for pension on actual salary.

Assam court acquits student-poet of sedition charges

A court in eastern Assam’s Golaghat on March 16 acquitted poet Barshashree Buragohain of sedition charges.

Ms Buragohain, an undergraduate student pursuing mathematics, was arrested on May 18, 2022, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly praising the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) and calling for rebellion against the nation.

Amid widening differences with Congress, Akhilesh Yadav to meet Mamata Banerjee

In an indication of working towards an non-Congress opposition front at the national level, Samajwadi Party(SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has reached out to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the SP, which is holding its national executive meeting in Kolkata from March 18, is likely to deliberate its road map for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Mr. Yadav is likely to meet the Trinamool Congress (TMC) president on March 17.

National Institute of Ocean Technology to set up green, self-powered desalination plant in Lakshadweep

Stepping up from its ongoing initiative of providing potable water in six islands of Lakshadweep using Low Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) technology, the Chennai-based National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) is working at making this process free of emissions.

India and Australia go into preparation mode for ODI World Cup

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is done and dusted. The World Test Championship final awaits in June. But for the next week — before many from both camps gel as teammates for the Indian Premier League — the focus will shift to the format that will gain prominence as the year progresses.