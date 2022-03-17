Morning digest | Biden calls Vladimir Putin ‘a war criminal’; G-23 leaders call for ‘collective and inclusive leadership’, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

G-23 leaders call for ‘collective and inclusive leadership’

In a sign of deepening fault lines within the Congress, the group of 23 leaders (G-23) on Wednesday met at former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence here to discuss the party’s debacle in the recent Assembly polls and declared that “collective and inclusive leadership is the only way forward”.

Biden calls Vladimir Putin ‘a war criminal’

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal as the atrocities in Ukraine mount and the president there begged the U.S. Congress for more help.

Amid Ukraine crisis, Delhi receives a flurry of NATO allies and Quad partners

Amidst a global call by NATO countries and western allies to join sanctions against Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold back–to–back summits with Quad partners, including an in–person summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday and a virtual summit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday.

Neutrality for Ukraine is on the table, says Russian Foreign Minister

Russia said on Wednesday that peace talks with Ukraine were not easy but that there was some hope of reaching a compromise and that neutrality for Ukraine was being seriously discussed.

Union Home Ministry places Hewlett Foundation under FCRA watchlist for climate awareness funding

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had placed the U.S.-based Hewlett Foundation on its watchlist following an investigation that foreign contributions sent by it were being used for climate awareness campaigns, an activity not permissible under the FCRA (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act), a senior government official said.

Biren or Biswajit? BJP yet to take a call on Manipur CM

Caretaker Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has triggered speculations about who will be in charge in Manipur.

India, China in talks over Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit

Signalling a possible turnaround in ties, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi could visit India later this month, the first such visit by a Chinese official since the crisis along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) sparked by the Chinese military’s transgressions in April 2020.

Biden says US sending more anti-aircraft systems, drones to Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Wednesday the U.S. is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons and drones to Ukraine to assist in its defense against Russia, announcing the help after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the U.S. and other Western nations to do more in an emotional speech to Congress.

Physicist Eugene Parker dies aged 94

Eugene Parker, a physicist who theorized the existence of solar wind and became the first person to witness the launch of a spacecraft bearing his name, has died, his son and the University of Chicago said Wednesday.

Djokovic, Russian players expected to compete at French Open

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play at the French Open even if he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 as long as the coronavirus situation in France remains stable, organizers said Wednesday.