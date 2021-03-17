Morning Digest: Vaccines to foreign nations won’t hit India, says Centre; Quad Summit strengthens America’s hand says US official, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that vaccines to foreign countries are not being sent at the expense of Indian citizens. He said on Monday alone, 30 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 and till now up to 3 crore people have been inoculated.

The U.S. has sought to build strength before engaging China later this week and the Quad Summit is an example of this, a senior administration official said on Tuesday night during a briefing call with reporters.

Shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlours have left seven people dead, many of them Asian women, authorities said on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that the UPA government had “nationalised corruption” and “privatised taxpayers’ money.” This was in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments earlier in the day that the Centre was “privatising profit and nationalising loss”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised influence operations to help Donald Trump in last November’s presidential election, according to a declassified intelligence assessment that found broad efforts by the Kremlin and Iran to shape the outcome of the race but ultimately no evidence that any foreign actor changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process.

Making his first public comments on the Group of 23 dissenters (G-23), former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that such a group cannot exist in any other political party except the Congress.

Although some of the newer Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have made some progress in hiring faculty from Scheduled Castes and Tribes, and Other Backward Classes over the last year, these communities make up less than 10% of faculty at the older, more prestigious IIMs, according to data obtained through RTI requests by a Ph.D graduate from IIM-Bengaluru.

A parliamentary panel on home affairs observed that “till now, less than 1% of the Indian population has been vaccinated and at this rate it will take many years to vaccinate whole population.”

Three senior BJP leaders including president J.P. Nadda campaigned in West Bengal on Tuesday and raked up religion as a poll plank. Mr. Nadda, who held a road show and addressed a public meeting in Bankura, wondered why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a lockdown on the day of foundation stone laying of Ram Temple in August 2020 but lifted it on the day of muharram.

Delhi remained the most polluted capital city in the world but India, on the whole, had improved its average annual PM 2.5 (particulate matter) levels higher in 2020 than in 2019, according to a report from IQ Air, a Swiss air quality technology company, specialising in protection against airborne pollutants, and developing air quality monitoring and air cleaning products.

The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary shall be “personally responsible” and “appropriate action” will be taken on failure to give information on the rule curve for Mullaperiyar dam to the Supreme Court-appointed Supervisory Committee.

A Rajya Sabha member from the Mizo National Front (MNF) said on Tuesday that more than 300 people who have entered Mizoram from Myanmar fearing the military crackdown in that country include pregnant women and children.

The provisional data for the latest Census and National Population Register (NPR) will be available before the next general elections in 2024, according to information provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to a parliamentary committee.

Scientists at the Germany-based Paul-Ehrlich-Institut report that the blood clots observed in some of those vaccinated are a “special form of very rare cerebral vein thrombosis”. This corresponds to a deficiency in platelets and bleeding following vaccination with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The recommendations from the institute were the reason Germany put on hold ongoing vaccinations until a full review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The U.S. and Japan warned Beijing against “coercion and destabilising behaviour” on Tuesday after top-level diplomatic and defence talks aimed at bolstering their alliance against rising Chinese influence.

A whirlwind unbeaten 52-ball 83 from Jos Buttler guided England past India by eight wickets in the third T20I here on Tuesday. Chasing 157, Buttler’s blitz at the top of the order took England past the finish line with 10 deliveries to spare. The visitors grabbed a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.