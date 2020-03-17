Morning Digest: India bans entry from EU, U.K.; former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha, and more

In a series of temporary preventive measures, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 on Monday banned the entry of travellers from European Union nations, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom to India from March 18.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday nominated former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha. The vacancy was created due to the retirement of K.T.S. Tulsi at the end of February.

Capping a day of hectic political activity, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath called on Governor Lalji Tandon at the Raj Bhavan late on Monday night. He later ruled out holding a floor test in the Assembly, claiming that his government enjoyed a majority.

Europe has become the epicentre of the novel coronavirus pandemic since last week, according to the World Health Organization. Western countries such as Italy and Spain have emerged as new epicentres with the progression of deaths surpassing China’s.

Companies that offer diagnostic tests say they have the capacity to mass-test for COVID-19 but have mixed responses to India’s policy of restricting testing to government laboratories.

Unveiling a series of major precautionary measures to check the spread of Novel Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday ordered closure of all educational institutions, malls, cinemas, amusement parks, gyms, zoos, swimming pools (including in apartments) and museums in the state till March 31. The order would come into effect from Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by one of the Nirbhaya case convicts, Mukesh, for restoration of his legal remedies, including a curative petition, against his death sentence.

Spain registered nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 infections over 24 hours, said the Health Ministry said on Monday. Over the same period, the number of deaths rose by nine to 297, the Ministry’s emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon said.

Many Opposition parties in Sri Lanka have called for postponing the general election scheduled for April 25, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Their request comes a day after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told SAARC leaders — who connected on a video call to discuss regional strategies to combat COVID 19 — that Sri Lanka’s parliamentary election will be held as scheduled.

Doubts are growing in Japan about the Tokyo Olympics, with growing opposition to holding them as scheduled and some urging officials not to risk lives by pressing ahead during the coronavirus emergency.