Morning Digest: India bans entry from EU, U.K.; former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha, and more

Coronavirus | Travel from EU, U.K. banned as India tightens preventive steps
In a series of temporary preventive measures, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 on Monday banned the entry of travellers from European Union nations, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom to India from March 18.
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday nominated former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha. The vacancy was created due to the retirement of K.T.S. Tulsi at the end of February.
Madhya Pradesh political crisis | Kamal Nath rules out floor test after meeting Governor
Capping a day of hectic political activity, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath called on Governor Lalji Tandon at the Raj Bhavan late on Monday night. He later ruled out holding a floor test in the Assembly, claiming that his government enjoyed a majority.
Data | Coronavirus death rates peak in Italy and Spain
Europe has become the epicentre of the novel coronavirus pandemic since last week, according to the World Health Organization. Western countries such as Italy and Spain have emerged as new epicentres with the progression of deaths surpassing China’s.
Private firms ready to test for COVID-19
Companies that offer diagnostic tests say they have the capacity to mass-test for COVID-19 but have mixed responses to India’s policy of restricting testing to government laboratories.
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu govt orders all educational institutions, malls, theatres shut till March 31
Unveiling a series of major precautionary measures to check the spread of Novel Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday ordered closure of all educational institutions, malls, cinemas, amusement parks, gyms, zoos, swimming pools (including in apartments) and museums in the state till March 31. The order would come into effect from Tuesday.
Nirbhaya case | Supreme Court quashes plea of convict Mukesh
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by one of the Nirbhaya case convicts, Mukesh, for restoration of his legal remedies, including a curative petition, against his death sentence.
Coronavirus | Spain sees 1,000 cases in 24 hours
Spain registered nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 infections over 24 hours, said the Health Ministry said on Monday. Over the same period, the number of deaths rose by nine to 297, the Ministry’s emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon said.
Coronavirus | Sri Lanka Opposition parties ask President to postpone election
Many Opposition parties in Sri Lanka have called for postponing the general election scheduled for April 25, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Their request comes a day after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told SAARC leaders — who connected on a video call to discuss regional strategies to combat COVID 19 — that Sri Lanka’s parliamentary election will be held as scheduled.
Coronavirus | Doubts grow in Japan over Tokyo Olympics
Doubts are growing in Japan about the Tokyo Olympics, with growing opposition to holding them as scheduled and some urging officials not to risk lives by pressing ahead during the coronavirus emergency.