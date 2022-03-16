Morning digest | Sonia sacks Congress chiefs in five States; govt. tells Supreme Court lowering age for COVID–19 shots part of policy of “limited risk”, and more

The consignment of Corbevax SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) vaccine for children of 12-14 years age group arrives, in Lucknow on Tuesday | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

March 16, 2022 07:48 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Sonia sacks Congress chiefs in five States

In a move to fix accountability for the party’s decimation in the recently concluded Assembly elections in five States, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday sacked the Congress chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

Lowering age for COVID–19 shots part of policy of “limited risk”, govt. tells SC

Advertising

Advertising

The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the gradual lowering of the age group of people eligible for COVID–19 shots to now children between 12 and 14 years is part of its vaccination policy of “limited risk”.

Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on OROP

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will pronounce its judgment on a petition claiming that the government’s implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP) for the Armed Forces has been faulty. A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud had reserved the case for judgment on February 23.

Two journalists working for Fox News killed in Ukraine

Two journalists working for Fox News were killed in Ukraine when the vehicle they were travelling in outside of Kyiv with another reporter came under fire, the network said here.

Sterlite case: Supreme Court begins hearing Vedanta appeal against Madras High Court decision

The Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing an appeal filed by Vedanta Ltd against the Madras High Court’s refusal to re–open its Sterlite Copper smelting plant at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

All England Championships | Sindhu, Sen and Srikanth begin India’s quest for elusive title

All eyes will be on in-form shuttler Lakshya Sen, double Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu and World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth as they look to break India’s 21-year title drought at the All England Championships, which begins on Wednesday.

Mixed signals from Ukraine govt. delayed students: Jaishankar tells RS

Students delayed leaving their universities in Ukraine due to “confusing signals” given out by the Ukrainian government, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday, as he defended the government against questions from the Opposition and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for effecting a ceasefire in Sumy on March 8 by speaking to the Russian and Ukrainian presidents personally.

Chennai to host Chess Olympiad

The 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad will be held in Chennai later this year, the All-India Chess Federation tweeted on Tuesday.

Supreme Court tears into practice of ‘sealed cover jurisprudence’

Two separate Benches of the Supreme Court on Tuesday tore into the “sealed cover jurisprudence” practiced by the government in courts. The court was critical about how the government and its agencies file reports in sealed envelopes directly in court without sharing the contents with the opposite party.

Russian state TV employee fined for live anti-war protest

A Russian state television employee who interrupted a live news program by protesting against the war with Ukraine was ordered to pay a fine by a Russian court Tuesday.