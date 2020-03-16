Morning Digest: Number of COVID-19 cases in country crosses 110, Madhya Pradesh floor test today, and more

Of the new cases two were from Maharashtra, two from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana and Uttarakhand. Ten persons have so far been discharged after treatment.

The fate of the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh is set to be decided in a floor test on Monday. However, the Vidhan Sabha declared the business for Monday mentioning only the Governor’s address and the vote of thanks.

The Kamal Nath government was pushed to the brink following the exit of senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and the block of 16 lawmakers owing allegiance to him.

People in Kerala who have come in contact with COVID-19 patients and showing mild symptoms will not be tested, according to revised guidelines issued on March 12 by the Kerala Health Ministry. Kerala has so far reported 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In India, though the testing rates are abysmal, as of Sunday no spike in disease spread has been reported. But the exponential rise of cases in Western nations, which have similarly low rates of testing, should set the alarm bells ringing.

Jabeda Begum, rejected despite submitting 15 documents, is a symbol of widespread despair in Assam. Almost everyone in Kamrup district’s Goroimari block knows her name. Most of some 21,700 households across 75 villages in this block have at least one member left out of the NRC published on August 31, 2019. “

“We are not here to be servants, we are here to rule the country,” declared Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at the launch of the political arm of the outfit in Noida on Sunday. It is significant that the announcement was made on the 86th birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram, the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The Uttar Pradesh government has now armed itself with a stringent new law to recover compensation from those who damage public and private property during protests and riots. Claims for compensation will be decided by designated ‘Claims Tribunals’ that will be authorised to investigate complaints and assess the damage.

Spain locked down its 46 million citizens and France ordered the closing of just about everything the rest of the world loves about it - the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the cafes and restaurants - as governments took increasingly desperate measures to put more space between people and contain the coronavirus. Also read: Seven more infected in Sri Lanka, taking total cases to 18

It was a blow to Mr. Netanyahu, who is fighting for his political life amid unprecedented political deadlock and a criminal indictment for corruption, which he denies.

With less than five months to go before the Tokyo Olympics, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach plans emergency talks with member organisations, sources close to the IOC said on Sunday.

More than four decades ago, the Indian hockey team lifted its only World Cup crown on March 15 — a glorious chapter written after the heart-breaking loss two years earlier in 1973.