March 15, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:37 am IST

Russia says its fighters didn’t use weapons, impact U.S. drone

The Russian Defense Ministry says Russian fighter jets didn’t use weapons or impact a U.S. drone that went down after an encounter over the Black Sea.

The Ministry said the U.S. drone was flying near the Russian border and intruded into an area declared off limits by Russian authorities. It said the Russian military scrambled fighters to intercept the drone, which it claimed crashed into the water after a sharp maneuver.

RBI has allowed banks from 18 countries to trade in rupee: government in Rajya Sabha

ADVERTISEMENT

Banks from 18 countries have been permitted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to open Special Vostro Rupee Accounts (SVRAs) for settling payments in Indian rupees, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Ticket examiner, who urinated on woman, sacked by Railways

Following the shocking incident of a ticket examiner urinating on a passenger, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on March 14, 2023 that there is zero tolerance for such behaviour and that the ticket examiner in question had been removed from service with immediate effect.

Congress counters BJP’s narrative on Rahul, cites instances of PM’s ‘derogatory’ remarks against India abroad

Countering the BJP’s narrative that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had insulted the country on foreign soil, the Congress party at a meeting chaired by Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday listed out six instances when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken “against” the country while on his trips abroad as Prime Minister.

U.S. Ambassadorial nominee Eric Garcetti nears last hurdle before confirmation

U.S. Ambassadorial nominee to India Eric Garcetti’s confirmation went into its final stages on Tuesday, with the U.S. Senate scheduled to consider a “cloture motion”, the final step before a full Senate vote that would allow him to take up his assignment in New Delhi.

Congress steps up campaign against Modi government over Adani row

The Congress on March 14 not only persisted with their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the charges against the Adani group but stepped up its attack by circulating a social media video of Rahul Gandhi in which he asked if the country’s foreign policy is about Adani’s business expansion policy.

India emerged as first responder in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief: Gen Anil Chauhan

India has emerged as the first responder in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts at the global level, said Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in his virtual message to a workshop on humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, risk mitigation and disaster resilience as part of India’s chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) which also saw the participation of officials from Pakistan and China.

18 persons from Afghanistan took part in MEA course: IIM-Kozhikode

The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) on Tuesday said 18 participants from Afghanistan attended the sessions on the first day of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme of the External Affairs Ministry through the online mode.

Cabinet Secretary convenes meeting for summer preparedness

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on March 14 chaired a meeting with secretaries and top officials in multiple Ministries to ascertain the country’s preparedness for the summer season.

Congress faces heat in Rajasthan over demands of CRPF personnel’s widows

The Congress government in Rajasthan is facing heat over the demands raised by the widows of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, for naming roads and schools after their slain husbands and changing the norms for giving jobs to their family members. The Opposition BJP’s support to the three women has given a political twist to the issue.

Harmanpreet’s Mumbai Indians seals a playoffs berth in style

Sometimes, some teams find ways to beat even the law of averages. Mumbai Indians is doing that in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, in front of its adoring fans, who never stopped cheering them on at the top of their voices at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team stormed to its fifth win in a row, clinching a playoffs berth with three matches still remaining.