Morning digest | U.S. warns China on support for Russia in Ukraine war; Lok Sabha nod for J&K Budget amid spat over Pandits’ exodus, and more

Members of the Chinese delegation leave the Rome Cavalieri a Waldorf Astoria hotel where a meeting between U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi is believed to have taken place in Rome, Italy, March 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

US warns China on support for Russia in Ukraine war

Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

CWC meet debates on need to tap into youth vote

Attracting the youth to revive the grand old party was one of the key points that emerged out of Sunday’s meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), a source familiar with the proceedings said on Monday. Senior leader Jairam Ramesh raised the issue while speaking on the party’s declining electoral fortunes and asked to focus on the youth segment.

LS nod for J&K Budget amid spat over Pandits’ exodus

The Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2022-23 of around ₹1.42 lakh crores was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday amid much acrimony and trading of accusations between the Treasury and Opposition benches over the exodus of Kashmir Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s.

Julian Assange denied US extradition appeal by UK’s top court

Britain’s top court on Monday refused WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange permission to appeal against a decision to extradite him to the U.S. to face spying charges.

Census should not be just data-oriented: House panel

The Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs has said that the coming census exercise “should not merely be data-oriented; rather it should portray the perspective of culture and society.”

Retail inflation mounts to 6.07%

India’s retail inflation inched up to an eight-month high of 6.07% in February from 6.01% in January, with rural India experiencing a sharper price rise at 6.38%. For urban consumers, the inflation rate, in fact, fell from 5.91% in January to 5.75% in February.

Post Assembly polls, BJP appoints observers for electing CMs

The BJP on Monday appointed central observers to oversee the legislature party meetings and election of chief ministers to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur following victories in the recent Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been entrusted with monitoring Uttar Pradesh.

Parliament concern over future of students evacuated from Ukraine

The government on Monday assured the Lok Sabha it will look into measures that can be taken so Indian students brought back to the country from Ukraine under Operation Ganga can complete their education.

Kashmir journalist Fahad Shah booked under stringent Public Safety Act

After facing revolving door arrest in three cases in the past 39 days, journalist Fahad Shah, 33, also editor of popular portal the ‘Kashmir Walla’, was on Monday booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), under which a person can be detained without a trial for two years.

India vs Sri Lanka | Ticked a lot of boxes, says Rohit

India skipper Rohit Sharma felt that the clinical 2-0 win over Sri Lanka was a necessary balm to get over the pain of the series loss in South Africa in January.