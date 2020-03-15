Morning Digest: Number of COVID-19 cases in country crosses 100, Madhya Pradesh floor test tomorrow, and more

COVID-19 | Number of confirmed cases in India crosses 100
Saturday witnessed the largest number of 12 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reported in Maharashtra on a single day, taking the number of patients to 31 and the nation-wide count to 102. | Coronavirus in India: Virus cases rise, more airlifts planned
Madhya Pradesh floor test on Monday
The office of the Madhya Pradesh Governor announced late on Saturday that the floor test to decide the fate of Kamal Nath-led Congress government would be held on Monday.
COVID-19 | Centre withdraws order on ex-gratia within hours of notification
Under the old notification, the MHA listed ex-gratia relief to families of deceased persons and “cost of hospitalisation for managing COVID-19 patients at rates fixed by the State government” among the items for assistance from the SDRF pool. It issued another “partially modified” notification the same day where the above two items were removed.
SBI, seven other lenders to invest ₹10,000 crore to revive Yes Bank
While SBI has invested in ₹6,050 crore equity capital, ICICI Bank and mortgage lender Housing Finance Development Corporation (HDFC) has put in Rs 1,000 crore each.
COVID-19 | Donald Trump takes test; extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland
President Donald Trump has taken a coronavirus test but said on Saturday that his temperature was “totally normal”, and his administration extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to contain a pandemic that has shut down much of the daily routine of American life. | Also read: Spain emerges as new coronavirus hotspot
GST on mobile phones hiked to 18%
Mobile phones are likely to get costlier, with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council deciding to increase the rate on mobile phones and specific parts to 18% from the current 12%, from April 1.
Anti-CAA protester succumbs to gunshot injuries
Mohd. Tariq Munawwar, 22, was on ventilator support since March 10. A former leader of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) — the youth wing of the BJP — has been arrested in this regard, while two other accused are on the run.
Income Tax dept. shocked by Tasmac’s acceptance of demonetised notes
The Income Tax department has expressed shock over the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) having accepted demonetised currency notes worth ₹57.29 crore from customers who purchased liquor at its shops between November 9 and December 30, 2016, in complete contravention of the demonetisation announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016.
Will work to restore J&K statehood: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government would work with all sections of the population in Jammu and Kashmir to restore its statehood “at an early opportunity”.
ISL | ATK has the final laugh, picks up record third title
Javier Hernandez’s brace helped ATK defeat Chennaiyin FC in the final and create Indian Super League history, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday.