March 14, 2024 06:49 am | Updated 06:51 am IST

Ram Nath Kovind-led panel may submit report on simultaneous polls on March 14

The high-level committee on ‘’one nation one election”, headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, may submit its report on simultaneous polls on March 14. There is no official word on the submission but a source indicated that the Kovind panel may submit its report to President Droupadi Murmu. The report is likely to recommend amending relevant articles of the Constitution and/or adding new sections to enable holding of simultaneous polls in the country.

Lok Sabha election 2024 | Gadkari, Piyush, Anurag in fray in BJP second list

The BJP released its second list of candidates for the coming Lok Sabha polls, featuring Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari contesting from Nagpur, Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad and Piyush Goyal, who is also the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, from Mumbai North. The list of 72 candidates covered 10 States and one union territory, with all seats now declared for Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

ADVERTISEMENT

CAA helpline soon: Home Ministry

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it would soon launch a helpline to assist applicants for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019. Users are required to register on the portal (https://indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in). A mobile application, ‘CAA-2019’, has also been readied. All documents, along with photographs are to be uploaded online, and applications will be processed after a background check by security agencies and the payment of ₹50.

U.S. House passes bill that would lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner doesn't sell

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the company's current ownership structure is a national security threat. The lawmakers contend that ByteDance is beholden to the Chinese government, which could demand access to the data of TikTok’s consumers in the U.S. any time it wants.

Bulldogs, rottweilers, terriers may face ban

An expert committee constituted by the Department of Animal Welfare and Husbandry, Ministry of Agriculture, has recommended that certain breeds of “ferocious dogs” be prohibited from being kept as pets. An official letter has gone out from the department to all States listing out these dog breeds as well as instructions to no longer register licences that permit their sale.

Modi, Sunak assess progress on India-U.K. FTA negotiations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke over the phone, assessing the progress made on negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), as both countries face general elections. On Tuesday, Mr. Modi tweeted that he and Mr. Sunak had reaffirmed their commitment to the “early conclusion” of a “mutually beneficial” agreement.

Will publish details of electoral bonds ‘in time’, asserts CEC Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the Election Commission of India (EC) has received details from the State Bank of India (SBI) on the electoral bonds, in the wake of the recent Supreme Court order. Speaking in Jammu, Mr. Kumar said the EC will share all relevant information in time. “They have given us the details in time. I will go back and look at the data, and would definitely disclose it in time,” Mr. Kumar said.

Mamata snaps ties with brother and party rebel Babun Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said that she was disowning and snapping ties with her younger brother Swapan Banerjee who is popularly known as Babun Banerjee. The Chief Minister’s remarks came a day after her brother said he would contest the Lok Sabha polls against Trinamool Congress candidate Prasun Banerjee as an independent.

PM Modi to kickstart BJP Lok Sabha poll campaign from Congress President Kharge's home turf in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Karnataka by addressing a public meeting in Kalaburagi on March 16, the party's state general secretary V. Sunil Kumar said. Karnataka is the most important State for the BJP in south India as it's only here that it had held power in the past.

Stop speaking lies about CAA: BJP to Opposition leaders

The BJP accused the Opposition parties of stoking communal passion by speaking "lies" about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), as the Modi government came under attack over its implementation. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Opposition leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for their fierce criticism of the law and maintained that it takes away no Indian's citizenship or job.

Russia is ready for nuclear war, says Putin

Russia remains in a state of combat readiness and is fully ready for a nuclear war, but not "everything is rushing to it" at present, President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published. In an interview with state media, Mr. Putin, who launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is nearly certain to win the March 15 to 17 presidential election, said Russia would be ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty was threatened. “From a military-technical point of view, we are, of course, ready,” Mr. Putin said.

Trump clinches GOP nomination for third consecutive U.S. Presidential election, setting up rematch with Biden

Donald Trump, whose single turbulent term in the White House transformed the Republican Party, tested the resilience of democratic institutions in the U.S. and threatened alliances abroad, will lead the GOP in a third consecutive presidential election after clinching the nomination. Mr. Trump's victory in the GOP primary ushers in what will almost certainly be an extraordinarily negative general election campaign that will tug at the nation's already searing political and cultural divides. He'll face President Joe Biden in the fall, pitting two deeply unpopular figures against each other in a rematch of the 2020 campaign that few voters say they want to experience again.

Google restricts AI chatbot Gemini from answering queries on global elections

Google is restricting AI chatbot Gemini from answering questions about the global elections set to happen this year, the Alphabet-owned firm said on Tuesday, as it looks to avoid potential missteps in the deployment of the technology. When asked about elections such as the upcoming U.S. presidential match-up between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Gemini responds with "I'm still learning how to answer this question. In the meantime, try Google Search".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.