Morning Digest: Delhi reports India’s second COVID-19 death, Donald Trump declares national emergency, and more

With the second death and more than 80 positive cases of COVID-19, India has launched a containment lockdown, according to experts, with several States closing schools, colleges and theatres and cancelling public events

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast spreading coronavirus to free up $50 billion in federal aid and said he would “most likely” be tested for the virus himself soon after facing possible exposure.

Masks and hand sanitisers have been declared as essential commodities due to shortage in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. On March 13, the Centre notified an order under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 to declare 2 ply and 3 ply surgical masks, N95 masks and hand sanitisers as essential commodities till June 30, 2020.

India is only the fifth country in the world besides — Japan, Thailand, U.S. and China — to have successfully isolated the COVID-19 virus strain, helping it take the first step towards expediting the development of drugs, vaccines and rapid diagnostic kits in the country.

With the World Health Organisation declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic, the need for social distancing to prevent the spread of the infection is being underscored.

The women of Shaheen Bagh demanded on Friday a fair probe in the communal violence in northeast Delhi and a compensation of ₹1 crore to the victims. “There should be an inquiry about how the people came to Delhi from U.P. and during the violence,” a group of women at the site said at a late-night press conference.

After a seven-month break caused by the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and the consequent shutdown of the Valley, students returned to school on February 24. Peerzada Ashiq reports on their stuggle to catch up just before schools closed again in the face of the novel coronavirus threat.

The release of five-time J&K chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Friday will stir the stagnant political waters in J&K, with both New Delhi and the regional parties waiting in wariness about his next political move.

The Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO) on Friday approached the government with a request to allow levying of a nominal passenger facilitation charge as part of airline fares to cover increased operating expenses being incurred by the operators in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and fall in passenger volumes.

The World Health Organization said Friday that Europe was now the “epicentre” for the global coronavirus pandemic — and warned it was impossible to know when the outbreak would peak.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would “likely” be tested soon for the novel coronavirus, although he stressed he is “displaying no symptoms.” Mr. Trump was pressed repeatedly during a White House news conference on whether he should be tested after coming into contact with a Brazilian official now known to have COVID-19.

Full service carrier Vistara on Friday barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from taking its flights till April 27, an airline official said. The decision has been taken after Mr.Kamra was found “guilty” for alleged misbehaviour by an internal committee of IndiGo.