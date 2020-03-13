Morning Digest: India’s first COVID-19 death in Karnataka; No doubtful category in NPR, says Amit Shah and more

Health officials in Karnataka reported the country’s first COVID-19 death late on March 12 after samples of a 76-year-old man, who was a suspected COVID-19 patient and passed away on March 10 night, tested positive for the disease. The patient from Kalaburgi also had co-morbidities such as asthma, hypertension and diabetes.

There was a contradiction in Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday where he said that the communal riots in Delhi was a “pre-planned conspiracy”.

Senior health officials have said a COVID-19 vaccine will take at least two years to develop even with expedited clinical trials and approvals. The virus has affected 74 people in the country, including 17 foreign nationals (16 Italians and a Canadian).

Denying that Italy has been lax in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Italian Ambassador to India Vincenzo de Luca has said that the government in Rome took “immediate, progressive and serious” actions to contain the virus.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted in the Rajya Sabha that there would be no doubtful category in the National Population Register (NPR) even if a person failed to furnish information. He invited opposition leaders to meet him to clear all their doubts on the issue.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will “certainly survive the machinations of the BJP,” the party’s Chief Minister in neighbouring Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel said on Thursday.

The Tamil Nadu government has “put on hold” works towards updating the National Population Register (NPR) in the State, pending certain clarifications from the Centre.

The Dow suffered its worst session since 1987 Thursday, plunging 10 percent as emergency measures by central banks failed to douse mounting recession fears due to the coronavirus.

Brexit trade talks scheduled to be held in London next week have been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, a joint EU-UK statement said.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has undergone a test for the new coronavirus after a top aide contracted the disease following a trip on which both met with Donald Trump, his son said Thursday.