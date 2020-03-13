News

Morning Digest: India’s first COVID-19 death in Karnataka; No doubtful category in NPR, says Amit Shah and more

On the frontlines: An ambulance driver at an isolation facility at Ernakulam Medical College on Wednesday.

On the frontlines: An ambulance driver at an isolation facility at Ernakulam Medical College on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India’s first COVID-19 death confirmed in Karnataka; total number of cases cross 70

Health officials in Karnataka reported the country’s first COVID-19 death late on March 12 after samples of a 76-year-old man, who was a suspected COVID-19 patient and passed away on March 10 night, tested positive for the disease. The patient from Kalaburgi also had co-morbidities such as asthma, hypertension and diabetes.

Delhi violence | Amit Shah contradicts himself

There was a contradiction in Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday where he said that the communal riots in Delhi was a “pre-planned conspiracy”.

COVID-19 vaccine will take at least two years to develop: health officials

Senior health officials have said a COVID-19 vaccine will take at least two years to develop even with expedited clinical trials and approvals. The virus has affected 74 people in the country, including 17 foreign nationals (16 Italians and a Canadian).

Coronavirus | Italy’s Ambassador to India defends Rome’s response to outbreak

Denying that Italy has been lax in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Italian Ambassador to India Vincenzo de Luca has said that the government in Rome took “immediate, progressive and serious” actions to contain the virus.

Parliament proceedings | No doubtful category in National Population Register, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted in the Rajya Sabha that there would be no doubtful category in the National Population Register (NPR) even if a person failed to furnish information. He invited opposition leaders to meet him to clear all their doubts on the issue.

Kamal Nath government will survive BJP machinations: Bhupesh Baghel

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will “certainly survive the machinations of the BJP,” the party’s Chief Minister in neighbouring Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel said on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu puts NPR updation on hold pending Centre’s clarification

The Tamil Nadu government has “put on hold” works towards updating the National Population Register (NPR) in the State, pending certain clarifications from the Centre.

Dow ends 10% lower in worst session since 1987

The Dow suffered its worst session since 1987 Thursday, plunging 10 percent as emergency measures by central banks failed to douse mounting recession fears due to the coronavirus.

COVID-19: Next week’s London Brexit talks cancelled over virus

Brexit trade talks scheduled to be held in London next week have been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, a joint EU-UK statement said.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro tested for coronavirus: son

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has undergone a test for the new coronavirus after a top aide contracted the disease following a trip on which both met with Donald Trump, his son said Thursday.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2020 7:51:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/morning-digest-march-13-2020/article31056494.ece

