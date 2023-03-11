Morning Digest | Centre amends KYC to add non-profits, ‘politically exposed persons’; Gujarat Assembly passes resolution against BBC, and more

March 11, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST

Government amends KYC to add non-profit organisations, ‘politically exposed persons’

The Finance Ministry has amended the Prevention of Money Laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules for widening the scope of Know your Customer (KYC) norms to include Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), non-profit organisations (NPOs) and those dealing in virtual digital assets (VDA) as reporting entities.

Gujarat Assembly passes resolution against BBC

Alleging a “conspiracy to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India”, the Gujarat Assembly on March 10 passed a resolution against British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for airing a documentary on 2002 communal riots.

Three held after Bihar man lynched for ‘carrying beef’

Three persons have been arrested after a man from a minority community was beaten to death by a mob allegedly over suspicion of carrying beef in Saran district of Bihar on March 7. The police are on the lookout for another suspect who is absconding.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wants Rahul Gandhi ousted from Lok Sabha over speech on PM Modi

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has sought the termination of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s membership from the Lok Sabha. Mr. Dubey was deposing before the Privileges Committee of the Lower House, which is deliberating over a notice moved by him against Mr. Gandhi for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech on February 6.

Help cow shelters market dung-based formulations for farming: NITI Aayog

Gaushalas (cow shelters) can become major suppliers of inputs for natural farming in the country through concerted efforts of the government, private players and entrepreneurs, a report prepared by the NITI Aayog has said.

India, U.S. to launch a semiconductor sub-committee

India and the United States on March 10 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will pave the way for creating a Semiconductor Sub-Committee under the Commercial Dialogue between the U.S. Department of Commerce and India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Commerce. The announcement of the MoU was made during the revised India-U.S. Commercial Dialogue that was relaunched in New Delhi on Friday.

Nepal SC issues show cause notice; asks PM Prachanda to furnish written reply within 15 days

The Supreme Court of Nepal on March 10, 2023 issued a show cause notice to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on a writ petition seeking a criminal investigation against him for the killing of 5,000 people during the decade-long Maoist insurgency in the country.

Foreign Minister says Pakistan in ‘perfect storm’ of crises’

Pakistan’s foreign minister said Thursday his country is facing “a perfect storm” of troubles — an economic crisis, the consequences of catastrophic flooding, and terrorism “that is once again rearing its ugly head” as a result of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

WSL | Healy’s Warriorz overpower Smriti’s Royal Challengers

Four matches into the league, Royal Challengers Bangalore is without a win. The latest humiliation came at the hands of UP Warriorz, which bowled out RCB for 138 and won by 10 wickets with seven overs to spare.

Prosecutors sue Barcelona for allegedly buying refereeing favours

Spanish prosecutors have filed a complaint against Football Club Barcelona and two of the LaLiga club’s ex-presidents over alleged payments to a company owned by a senior refereeing official to influence match results, the public prosecutor’s office said on Friday.

Xi Jinping names Li Qiang as China’s new Premier

Chinese President Xi Jinping on March 11 nominated Li Qiang, 63, to become Premier during the ongoing annual meeting of China’s rubber-stamp parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported. A long-time Xi ally, Mr. Qiang, succeeds Li Keqiang, a Hu Jintao ally who has retired after two terms.