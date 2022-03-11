Morning Digest | BJP retains 4 States, AAP scores landslide in Punjab; Moscow may engage in false flag chemical, biological attacks in Ukraine, says White House; and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

BJP supporters celebrate in Lucknow on March 10, 2022 after the party’s victory in the U.P. Assembly elections. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP retains 4 States; AAP scores landslide in Punjab

The BJP retained power in four of the five States that went to polls, while the Congress lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP said it has emerged as the “natural, national” alternative to the BJP, even as the Congress declined to a new low.

The BJP held on to power in Uttar Pradesh, where it won two-thirds of the seats, compared to three-fourths in 2017. Its vote share increased in U.P., Goa and Manipur. The party conclusively won Uttarakhand and won enough seats to retain power in Manipur and Goa — three States where its main rival was the Congress.

No wilting heat of farmers’ rage

After attracting thousands of farmers from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to join a year-long agitation, farm union leaders were largely unable to leverage that mass support to tilt the results in the Assembly polls.

In Punjab, the union leaders who fought the elections are set to lose their deposits. In U.P., where the wider Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) platform campaigned against the BJP and called for its ouster, leaders claimed that farmers across the State voted along caste and communal lines.

Supersonic projectile from India entered our airspace: Pakistan

A high-speed projectile launched from India entered the Pakistani airspace travelling 124 km and fell near Mian Channu in Khanewal district damaging some civilian property though no casualties occurred, Major General Babar Iftikhar, Director-General of the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan, claimed on Thursday.

Moscow may engage in false flag chemical and biological attacks in Ukraine: White House

Dismissing Russian claims about the U.S. having chemical and biological weapons labs in Ukraine as “preposterous”, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Russia could be preparing the ground for using such weapons in Ukraine or that it may be setting up a false flag operation using these banned methods of warfare.

People chose development over caste: PM Modi on BJP victory in four States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the BJP’s victory in four out of the five States, which went to Assembly polls and results for which were announced on Thursday, reflected the people’s faith in the party’s pro-poor agenda and governance agenda, and was an outright rejection of casteism and dynasty politics.

Caste-based parties may take on bigger roles in alliances

From last year itself, the battle in Uttar Pradesh seemed to hinge on whether the non-Yadav OBC block that had voted for the BJP in 2014, 2017 and 2019 (Assembly and Lok Sabha polls) would stick to the party or not. The Samajwadi Party (SP), in its strategy, also seemed to acknowledge the importance of this block which, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advent on the national stage, was largely part of its support.

CJI rues lack of women among HC judges

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Thursday dubbed it “unfortunate” that only 17 of 37 women recommended by the Supreme Court collegium were appointed as judges in high courts while the rest still remain pending with the government.

At the Colombo Security Conclave, Doval calls for regional response to maritime challenges

National Security Adviser Ajit K. Doval has called for “close cooperation” among India’s maritime neighbours to combat shared security challenges, even as the Colombo Security Conclave expanded its membership and scope.

Inflation may stay below 6% even if oil averages $100: Crisil

India’s retail inflation may average below 6% even if crude oil prices average $100 a barrel in 2022-23, but rising prices remain an elevated risk to growth especially as private consumption remains subdued, rating firm Crisil said on Thursday.

India’s sugar exports accelerate on global price rally, weak rupee

Indian sugar mills signed contracts to export 550,000 tonnes of the sweetener in recent days, as surging global prices and a weak rupee made overseas sales lucrative, four dealers told Reuters.

Higher exports from the world’s second-biggest sugar producer could check the rally in global prices, which have been buoyed by a spike in crude oil prices and lower output in top exporter Brazil.

Indian team hit the ground running ahead of second Test against Sri Lanka

With the last vestiges of winter still hanging on — for an unusually long time by Bengaluru’s standards — Indian cricketers hit the ground running at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka which starts on Saturday.

This being a day-night Test – only the third-ever to be played in the country – Rohit Sharma & Co. began their session just before twilight.