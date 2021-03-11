Morning digest: Severe fund crunch likely to delay free school breakfast scheme, U.S. Congress passes $1.19 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The Kerala High Court on March 10 restrained the Centre from taking coercive action against Live Law Media Private Ltd., which owns a legal news portal, for any non-compliance with Part III of the new IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The ruling AIADMK on Wednesday finalised the distribution of constituencies to two of its allies, the BJP and the PMK, and released its second list of candidates for 171 seats.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and six of his Cabinet colleagues have been fielded by the ruling CPI(M) for the April 6 State Assembly elections. There are 33 new faces on the candidate list.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday suffered injuries to her left leg while campaigning in Nandigram and was rushed to Kolkata for treatment.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education has recommended that all government schools start providing free breakfast in the coming academic year, as part of an expansion of the mid-day meal scheme envisaged by the National Education Policy. However, Education Ministry officials say a severe funding crunch is likely to delay the initiative.

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ordered issue of notices to the Centre and the State governments and 70 media platforms on a petition filed by a lawyer and BJP member, seeking a direction to the authorities to take steps to safeguard the right to privacy of individuals and ensure that media outlets don’t invade the privacy of individuals by breaching law.

In a massive and early victory for the Democrats, the House of Representatives approved 220-211 a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, voting almost entirely along party lines. The bill, having already passed the Senate, will be signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday.

Close on the heels of U.S. plans for a United Nations regional conference on Afghanistan, Russia has announced it will hold a conference of special envoys from the U.S., China, and Pakistan, along with representatives of the Afghanistan government, Taliban and other senior Afghan leaders next week.

Brazil has registered arecord for daily COVID-19 fatalities, with 2,286 people dead from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

When Thursday dawns, it will mark the 20th anniversary of the magic of Eden! And it looks as though just yesterday V.V.S. Laxman was essaying his silken drives against Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens in that Test for the ages, one which perhaps scripted India’s greatest triumph in cricket’s longest format.