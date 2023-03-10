Morning Digest | Several dead after shooting in Hamburg hall; Centre to reconsider ‘safe harbour’ clause in IT law, and more

March 10, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST

Several dead after shooting in Jehovah’s Witness Hall in Hamburg, Germany

Shots were fired inside a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, and an unspecified number of people were killed or wounded, police said.

Abusing someone with caste name during argument won’t lead to SC/ST Act case: Orissa High Court

Abusing someone with the name of their caste or uttering the caste name suddenly during an exchange, by itself will not be sufficient to establish an offence under the Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST) Act, unless there is intent to humiliate the victim specifically for their Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) identity, the Orissa High Court has held in a recent judgment.

ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Law Minister hints at re-adoption of Bill against online gambling

A day after it emerged that Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi returned a Bill banning online gambling, State Law Minister S. Regupathy indicated the Government might readopt the Bill in the Legislative Assembly, just as it had done when the anti-NEET Bill was returned last year.

Centre rethinking safe harbour concept in IT Act revamp

The Union government on Thursday formally outlined the Digital India Act, 2023 which is a broad overhaul of the decades-old Information Technology Act, 2000. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, announced the changes in a presentation in Bengaluru.

BJP using ED, CBI on rivals, says BRS leader Kavitha

It is the BJP’s modus operandi to unleash Central enforcement and investigating agencies against its political rivals in poll-bound States, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K. Kavitha said on Thursday. She lashed out at the ruling party ahead of her scheduled questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the capital on Saturday, in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case.

Congress says Rajya Sabha Chair should not be ’cheerleader to ruling dispensation’

Strongly objecting to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments about a Member of Parliament (MP) “tarnishing India’s image on foreign soil”, the Congress on Thursday asserted that certain offices need to be above partisan politics and “cannot be a cheerleader for any ruling dispensation”.

Rumours of attacks on migrants spread after my call for united opposition against BJP: Stalin

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on March 9, 2023, said rumours about attack on migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu was spread the day after he gave a call for political parties to come together against the BJP. This would explain the conspiracy behind it.

India is top-tier security partner, declares Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia will host Exercise Malabar for the first time and India will, also for the first time, participate in Australia’s Talisman Sabre exercise, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced. India is a top tier security partner for Australia, he said during a visit onboard India’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Mumbai.

Joe Biden proposes over $25 billion U.S. spending in Indo-Pacific to out-compete China

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday proposed more than $25 billion spending, mostly in the Indo-Pacific region, in particular in the critical infrastructure sector and defence to out-compete China, amid Beijing’s increasingly assertive presence in the strategic region.

Three Palestinian militants killed in shoot-out with Israeli forces

Israeli forces raided a Palestinian village close to the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, killing three Islamic Jihad militants they said were suspected of carrying out shooting attacks in the area.

Mumbai Indians bowlers on the prowl as Delhi Capitals crumbles

Mumbai Indians was just too good for Delhi Capitals. Neither side had lost a game coming into this match. Now, only Harmanpreet Kaur’s women could claim that record, after their eight-wicket victory with five overs to spare. With three wins from as many matches, they are the clear leaders in these early days of the Women’s Premier League. They owe the latest win to their bowlers, who shut Delhi Capitals out for 105 in 18 overs.