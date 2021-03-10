Morning digest: India terms the discussion on farm laws in U.K. Parliament as gross interference; first ever Quad summit on March 12, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The first ever summit of the leaders of the Quadrilateral Framework or ‘Quad’ will take place virtually on March 12, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the discussion which will also witness the participation of President Joe Biden of the United States, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The Centre must increase the “meagre” pensions provided for poor senior citizens, widows and disabled people, said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development in its report submitted to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The panel also slammed the government’s “laxity in raising the amount, pointing out that recommendations to increase the sums have been made for the last two years as well.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Tuesday, saying the family was “saddened” to learn of the struggles that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed this week — and that they would be taken very seriously.

Discussion on the farm laws by the British Parliament amounts to “gross interference” in the domestic affairs of India, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told British High Commissioner Alex Ellis on Tuesday.

There has been over 72% increase in the number of persons arrested under the anti-terror law UAPA (Unlawful Activities [Prevention] Act) in 2019 compared to 2015, data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the Lok Sabha shows.

The Mizoram government has declined to provide details or number of Myanmar nationals who have crossed over since March 1 seeking asylum after the coup in the neighbouring country.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned on Tuesday and former Chattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Rajya Sabha member Dushyant Gautam, sent by the BJP’s national leadership as observers to Dehradun, will conduct a meeting of the legislature party on Wednesday morning to elect a new leader who will take over as chief minister.

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday transferred West Bengal DGP Virendra and appointed P. Nirajnayan as the new DGP. Mr. Nirajnayan is an IPS officer of 1987 batch and has served in the CBI. In its order, the ECI said Mr. Virendra should not be given any post which directly or indirectly relates to the conduct of polls.

In a Cabinet decision on February 1 this year, Sri Lanka booted India and Japan out of a 2019 deal to jointly develop the East Container Terminal (ECT) at the Colombo Port, as trade unions and sections of the Buddhist clergy vehemently opposed foreign involvement in the strategic national asset. Further, some raised questions about the possible conflict of interest, given that the Adani Group operates about a dozen ports in India.

The scheduling of the first-ever Quad leaders’ summit-level meeting within fifty days of the Biden administration signified the importance the administration places on the Indo Pacific, the White House said on Tuesday.

Japan has decided to stage this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to concern among the Japanese public about COVID-19, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday, citing officials with knowledge of the matter.