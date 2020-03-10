Morning Digest: 16 Ministers submit resignations in Madhya Pradesh, number of COVID-19 cases in India climbs to 47, and more

16 Ministers submit resignations in Madhya Pradesh

16 Cabinet Ministers of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh resigned on Monday night and requested the Chief Minister to reconstitute the Cabinet. The development capped a day of hectic political activity with Mr. Nath forced to rush back to Bhopal from Delhi after 17 Congress MLAs — supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia — went incommunicado.

Coronavirus | Punjab, Karnataka, Jammu, Maharashtra report first COVID-19 cases

With eight more persons testing positive for COVID-19, the number of confirmed cases in India climbed to 47 on Monday. Punjab, Jammu and Karnataka reported their first cases, while fresh cases have been confirmed in Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The country now has over 40 active cases. The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) made its way to Maharashtra with two Pune residents with travel history to Dubai testing positive on Monday.

Coronavirus | Jaishankar makes surprise visit to Kashmir, meets kin of those stranded in Iran

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday made a surprise visit to Kashmir and met parents of students stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran as well as tourism industry representatives, assuring both groups that the government was seized of their problems and all would be well.

Coronavirus | Karnataka confirms first positive COVID-19 case

Karnataka on Monday evening confirmed the first positive COVID-19 case after a 40-year-old software professional, who returned from the US on March 1, tested positive for the virus. The condition of the patient, who has been admitted to the State-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) is said to be stable.

Coronavirus | Narendra Modi calls off visit to Dhaka

India is ready to work with Bangladesh to stop the spread of COVID-19, which prompted cancellation of the inauguration ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka

Sonia to finalise Assam Opposition’s consensus RS candidate

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to finalise the Assam Opposition’s consensus candidate for one of the three Rajya Sabha seats to be vacated in April. The Opposition Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) have shortlisted a few names.

Delhi Violence 2020 | ‘There was complete dereliction of duty by police’, says Sandeep Dikshit

The Hindu’s interviews former East Delhi MP and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, who was among the first to visit the areas of north-east Delhi hit by communal violence two weeks ago.

Apni Party not BJP’s ‘B’ team: Ram Madhav

A day after former minister and leader in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Altaf Bukhari launched a new political outfit, Apni Party, in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said it reflected an “expression of their desire for normal political activities in the Valley.”

Coronavirus | Two US lawmakers exposed to virus before meeting Trump

Two U.S. lawmakers with recent close contacts with President Donald Trump have announced that they had decided to self-quarantine after being exposed to the new coronavirus at a late-February conservative conference.

Coronavirus | First passengers leave virus-hit cruise ship at California port

The first passengers were taken ashore from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship after it docked Monday at California’s port of Oakland, in what officials called an “unprecedented and difficult” operation involving thousands on board.