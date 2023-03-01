Morning Digest | India welcomes Foreign Ministers for key G20 meeting; Putin orders tightening of Ukraine border as drones hit Russia, and more

March 01, 2023 07:15 am | Updated 07:15 am IST

New Delhi welcomes Foreign Ministers for key G20 meeting

Negotiators began in-person negotiations in Delhi ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM), as the government prepared to welcome Foreign Ministers and delegations from more than 30 countries on Wednesday, who will attend the inaugural dinner.

‘Above normal’ summer on the cards: IMD

Expect a searing summer with “above normal” temperatures forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday in most of northeast, eastern, central India and parts of northwest India. Heatwaves during March-May are likely to be over in most parts of India, except for the northeastern States, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and coastal Karnataka, according to an accompanying forecast map by the department.

Bumrah ruled out of IPL, no comeback in next six months

Struggling to shake off his injury woes, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the IPL for failing to fully recover from his back injury and is unlikely to make a comeback in the next six months, a BCCI source told PTI on February 28.

Will agencies probe allegations of round-tripping by shell firms linked to Vinod Adani? asks Congress

Continuing its attack on the Adani Group as part of the “ Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun” (HAHK) series, the Congress on February 28, 2023 asked if “all-powerful” agencies will investigate allegations of “round-tripping and money laundering” by offshore shell companies that are allegedly connected to Gautam Adani’s elder brother, Vinod Adani.

Over 95% women unaware of new abortion rules: study

Only 68% of women consider termination of pregnancy as a woman’s health right, according to a new study, which also found that 95.5% of women were unaware of the amendment to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act which increases the gestational age from 20 to 24 weeks in cases of substantial foetal abnormalities.

Legislator facing disqualification can’t attend floor test: Supreme Court

Allowing an MP or an MLA who is facing disqualification under the anti-defection law to participate in a floor test caused by his own doings will defeat the very purpose of Tenth Schedule, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a Constitution Bench, said.

Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened

Drones that the Kremlin said were launched by Ukraine flew deep inside Russian territory, including one that got within 100 kilometres (60 miles) of Moscow, signalling breaches in Russian defences as President Vladimir Putin ordered stepped-up protection at the border.

Supreme Court directs to provide Z-plus security to Mukesh Ambani, family members

The Supreme Court has directed to provide the highest level Z-plus security to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members all across India and abroad. A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said it was of considered opinion that if there is a security threat, the security cover cannot be restricted to a particular area or place of stay.

5 children die in Kolkata amid fears of adenovirus; Mamata chairs emergency meeting

Five children died due to respiratory infection at different hospitals in Kolkata in the last 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday evening. The deaths were reported amid fears of adenovirus infection, but doctors were not sure whether these fatalities could be linked to it.

Bangladesh PM seeks Argentina’s help in developing football

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday sought Argentina’s cooperation in developing Bangladesh football as the Latin American country reopened its embassy in Dhaka 45 years after Buenos Aires closed it down, with officials calling the development a manifestation of Soccer diplomacy.

Nikki Haley bashes Pakistan; reiterates U.S. won’t be world’s ‘ATM’ if she voted to power

Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Tuesday reiterated that if voted to power, the US will not pay the “bad guys” like Pakistan hundreds of millions of dollars. “A weak America pays the bad guys: Hundreds of millions to Pakistan, Iraq, and Zimbabwe last year alone. A strong America won’t be the world’s ATM,” the former Ambassador to the United Nations tweeted.

India, Australia to sign agreement on mutual recognition of qualifications

Australian Education Minister Jason Clare arrived in Delhi on Tuesday, leading a delegation of Australian higher education leaders to promote collaborations between the two countries. The Australian Minister is on an official visit to India from February 28 to March 3, during which he will attend a student exchange programme and a series of meetings along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to provide momentum to bilateral relations in the domain of education.

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh appears before the Oversight Committee

The beleaguered president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Tuesday appeared before the Union Sports Ministry-appointed six-member Oversight Committee in person as part of the ongoing enquiry. It is learned that the interaction between the M.C. Mary Kom-chaired committee members and Singh in Delhi lasted close to three hours.