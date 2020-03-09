Morning Digest: Chief Economic Adviser says Indian banks well capitalised, Italy has most virus deaths after China, and more

In the wake of the moratorium on private sector lender Yes Bank, the RBI clarified on Sunday that deposits of customers were safe. Allaying concerns over the banking sector health, Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Sunday said Indian banks were well capitalised and there was no reason to worry. He said it was a wrong method to assess a lender’s health based on the ratio of deposit to m-cap (market capitalisation).

Hitting back at the BJP for suggesting ‘deep links’ between the Gandhi family and the arrested promoter of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor, the Congress on Sunday termed the charges an attempt at “diverting attention from the bank scam under the BJP’s watch”.

Almost half of government schools in the country don’t have any electricity or playgrounds, according to a parliamentary panel on education. It identified shortfalls in both budgetary funding and utilisation, resulting in critical infrastructure gaps

The government had recently put private sector lender Yes Bank under moratorium till April 3 and capped deposit withdrawal at ₹50,000 after severe deterioration of the bank’s financial position. However, Yes Bank’s books show that warning bells had been ringing for more than a year.

The widespread scare of COVID-19 seems to have no impact on the rush to Tirumala, the abode of Lord Sri Venkateswara. The average number of devotees remains at 75,000 per day touching close to 1 lakh during weekends

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Sunday claimed to have “freed” its MLA Bisahulal Singh who has been missing for five days, from the “clutches” of the BJP in Bengaluru. Mr Singh is among four legislators who went incommunicado recently.

Italy on Sunday recorded the second-highest coronavirus toll in the world, after reporting a sharp jump in deaths and overtaking South Korea on infections.

The sun shone on deserted squares in Milan and empty gondolas in Venice on Sunday as a quarter of Italy’s population came to grips with being cut off from the rest of the country, under new rules strictly limiting movement in and out of the new red zone.

Women turned out in force in Sao Paulo and other Brazilian cities, using the platform of International Women’s Day to protest the policies of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro. The women on Sunday marched under banners proclaiming “He cannot continue,” an allusion to the president’s trademark machismo and frequent mockery of women — he once told a female lawmaker he would not rape her because she was “not worth it“.

The iconic and endangered Red Panda (ailurus fulgens) has fewer hunters because the younger generations of people across its Himalayan habitat are losing interest in animal products, a new study by wildlife trade monitoring network TRAFFIC has found.