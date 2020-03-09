Morning Digest: Chief Economic Adviser says Indian banks well capitalised, Italy has most virus deaths after China, and more

Yes bank Crisis | Indian banks well capitalised, no reason to worry: Chief Economic Adviser
In the wake of the moratorium on private sector lender Yes Bank, the RBI clarified on Sunday that deposits of customers were safe. Allaying concerns over the banking sector health, Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Sunday said Indian banks were well capitalised and there was no reason to worry. He said it was a wrong method to assess a lender’s health based on the ratio of deposit to m-cap (market capitalisation).
Yes Bank crisis | Congress hits out at government over economic policies
Hitting back at the BJP for suggesting ‘deep links’ between the Gandhi family and the arrested promoter of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor, the Congress on Sunday termed the charges an attempt at “diverting attention from the bank scam under the BJP’s watch”.
Over 40% govt. schools don’t have power, playgrounds: parliamentary panel
Almost half of government schools in the country don’t have any electricity or playgrounds, according to a parliamentary panel on education. It identified shortfalls in both budgetary funding and utilisation, resulting in critical infrastructure gaps
Data | The Yes Bank crisis explained in six charts
The government had recently put private sector lender Yes Bank under moratorium till April 3 and capped deposit withdrawal at ₹50,000 after severe deterioration of the bank’s financial position. However, Yes Bank’s books show that warning bells had been ringing for more than a year.
Coronavirus | Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to get thermal guns for screening devotees
The widespread scare of COVID-19 seems to have no impact on the rush to Tirumala, the abode of Lord Sri Venkateswara. The average number of devotees remains at 75,000 per day touching close to 1 lakh during weekends
‘Missing’ M.P. MLA returns to Bhopal from Bengaluru
The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Sunday claimed to have “freed” its MLA Bisahulal Singh who has been missing for five days, from the “clutches” of the BJP in Bengaluru. Mr Singh is among four legislators who went incommunicado recently.
Coronavirus| Italy has second-most virus deaths, infections after China
Italy on Sunday recorded the second-highest coronavirus toll in the world, after reporting a sharp jump in deaths and overtaking South Korea on infections.
Coronavirus | Empty streets and paranoia as northern Italy goes into lockdown
The sun shone on deserted squares in Milan and empty gondolas in Venice on Sunday as a quarter of Italy’s population came to grips with being cut off from the rest of the country, under new rules strictly limiting movement in and out of the new red zone.
Brazil: Women in several cities march against Bolsonaro
Women turned out in force in Sao Paulo and other Brazilian cities, using the platform of International Women’s Day to protest the policies of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro. The women on Sunday marched under banners proclaiming “He cannot continue,” an allusion to the president’s trademark machismo and frequent mockery of women — he once told a female lawmaker he would not rape her because she was “not worth it“.
Though hunters lose interest in Red Panda, traps still snare endangered mammal
The iconic and endangered Red Panda (ailurus fulgens) has fewer hunters because the younger generations of people across its Himalayan habitat are losing interest in animal products, a new study by wildlife trade monitoring network TRAFFIC has found.