Morning Digest: New cases of COVID-19 reported from Ladakh and Tamil Nadu, Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor arrested, and more

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges in the wee hours of Sunday, officials said.

They said Mr. Kapoor was placed under arrest around 3 a.m. under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe.

Enrolment of students from marginalised communities, mainly the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST), was abysmally low in Ph.D. programmes in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) from 2015 to 2019, data presented in the Rajya Sabha on Friday showed.

Three more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Saturday — two from Ladakh and one from Tamil Nadu — taking the total number of cases in the country to 34.

“Two cases have been reported from Ladakh with travel history to Iran while one case has come in from Tamil Nadu with travel history to Oman. All the cases are stable,” said a Union Health Ministry release.

Last year, Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi became the first Indian woman officer to lead an all-male contingent at the Republic Day parade. And on January 15 this year, Captain Tania Shergill became the first woman army officer to lead an all-male contingent in the Army Day Parade.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is considering new voting methods, capping the campaign expenditure of political parties, online registration of new voters at 17 years and ending social media campaigning 48 hours before polling among the recommendations proposed by working groups it set up in 2019.

Assam on Saturday went on a sanitising and quarantining overdrive along the route taken by a U.S. tourist during his tour of the State before leaving for Bhutan where he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 5

Planning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka on March 17 is under way without any changes, said officials, despite concerns over security after several Islamist groups threatened major protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Delhi violence.

The Allahabad High Court has taken suo motu notice of the Lucknow administration's controversial decision to 'name and shame' persons accused in the violence during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by putting up their hoardings all over the city.

Italy's death toll from COVID-19 rose by 36 to 233 on Saturday while the number of infections shot up by a single-day record of 1,247 to hit 5,883.

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the 2018 custodial death case of gangster Munna Bajrangi, officials said on Sunday. The agency had taken over the case following February 25 order of the Allahabad High Court on the petition filed by Bajrangi’s wife Seema Singh.

India Women will have to overcome big-match pressure as it aims to exorcise the ghosts of the past in the T20 World Cup final against Australia in front of a record crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Sunday.

A fire engulfed a refugee shelter on the island of Lesbos as Greece announced further restrictions towards asylum seekers in response to a migration surge enabled by Turkey.