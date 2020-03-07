Morning Digest: DMK general secretary Anbazhagan no more, alarm in Assam as U.S. tourist tests positive for COVID-19 in Bhutan, and more

K. Anbazhagan, DMK’s general secretary for 43 years, four-time Minister and a close friend of former CM M. Karunanidhi, died in the wee hours of March 7. He was 97 and is survived by two daughters and a son. He had served as MLA for nine terms and as Lok Sabha MP for one term.

A 76-year-old tourist from the United States tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bhutan on Thursday night, triggering alarm in Assam where he spent a considerable time before visiting the Himalayan country.

According to the draft resolution plan, the authorised capital for the reconstructed bank will be ₹5,000 crore, with 2,400 crore equity shares of ₹2 each aggregating to ₹4,800 crore.

China on Saturday reported 28 new deaths from the COVID-19 outbreak, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,070.

There were 99 fresh cases of infection, according to the National Health Commission, with a rise in new cases outside the virus epicentre of Hubei province for a third consecutive day.

In several ways, that terrible week of February was a week of many firsts. For the first time in the history of independent India, a U.S. President’s visit to the country coincided with the worst communal violence.

After another man from Delhi with a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia tested positive, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 31, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

In a new mandate to curb unnecessary demand, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration on Friday said that chemists cannot sell N95 masks without a prescription. The FDA also said action will be taken against those who are found selling masks at high prices or hoarding them.

The role of the judiciary in riot situations is extremely important, in that it could prevent a slide into chaos. The judiciary does not wield a sword nor does it control the purse strings of the state.

A Constitution Bench, also led by Justice Arun Mishra, has overruled an earlier co-ordinate Bench ruling in the Pune Municipal Corporation case of 2014 under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013.

With monetary policy turning out to be the de facto first line of economic defence against the ill-effects of the virus, the focus in India has turned to the Reserve Bank of India’s response.

With a 4-1 cushion over FC Goa from the semifinal first leg in Chennai, CFC is brimming with confidence and will be the favourite in the second leg at the Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

Andre Russell hit six sixes in a blistering 14-ball innings as West Indies smashed their way to a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka and seal the two-match Twenty20 series on Friday.