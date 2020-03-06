Morning Digest: Modi's Brussels visit put off over COVID-19; Manmohan Singh writes on Delhi violence, coronavirus, and economy; and more

Owing to the recent global COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Brussels has been rescheduled, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. This, with India reporting another confirmed novel coronavirus case from Ghaziabad, taking the total to 30.

The government should come up with a clarification on various claims by some BJP leaders that cow dung and ‘gomutra’ (cow urine) can ward off coronavirus, NCP MP Vandana Chavan, reacting to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan’s statement, told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Just in a matter of few years, India has slid rapidly from being a global showcase of a model of economic development through liberal democratic methods to a strife ridden majoritarian state in economic despair, writes Manmohan Singh.

The annulment of autonomy and the subsequent shutdown of Kashmir, the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, as well as the crackdown on mass protests have been listed as the main signs of declining freedom in the report.

The Supreme Court on March 5 made it clear that any delay in the scheduled execution of death sentence of the four Nirbhaya gang-rape case convicts on March 20 will see the court itself step in on March 23 to promptly decide the government's appeal for permission to separately hang them to death.

Following the moratorium, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the board of the bank and has appointed Prashant Kumar - the deputy managing director and chief financial officer of State Bank of India as the administrator.

Britain is moving into the second of four phases in its plan to tackle the spread of coronavirus, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Thursday, as the UK recorded its first death of a patient and confirmed cases rose.Grandfather, parents arrested for death of month-old girl in Tamil Nadu’s Usilampatti

In a case of female infanticide, a 31-day-old baby girl was allegedly murdered by her parents and grandfather on Monday night in a village near Usilampatti in Madurai district.

If in the coming weeks, Mr. Sanders brings forth his contrast with Mr. Biden, who despite his experience has shown an increasing penchant for gaffes and rambling speeches on the campaign trail and during debates, he does stand a chance in reversing the momentum yet again.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, standing next to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, said he hoped their agreement would lead to a halt of military action in Syria’s last rebel stronghold in the far northwest of the country.

An unbeaten run in the group stage propelled India into its maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final after its last-four clash against England was washed out here on Thursday. India will take on holder Australia in the final on Sunday which happens to be International Women’s Day.

Four-time champion Australia used its rich big-match experience to surpass a spirited South Africa by five runs in a rain-hit semifinal here on Thursday, setting up a title clash against first-timer India. This is Australia’s sixth successive final out of the seven editions held so far.