Morning Digest: COVID-19 cases rise to 29 in India; Biden wins 9 States in Super Tuesday race, Bloomberg drops out, and more

Fifteen Italian tourists, including the wife of an infected Italian, and eight Indians have tested positive for coronavirus on March 4, taking the number of cases to 29 in the country. Two cases with a high viral load were also detected in Telangana.

As on March 4, 23 countries, including Nepal, Vietnam and Cambodia, have shared 159 genome sequence data. At 65, China has deposited the most number of genome sequences followed by the U.S. (16), Australia (10), Japan (9) and Singapore and South Korea (eight sequences each).

The coronavirus scare gripped Telangana on March 4 as the attention of the entire State was on the COVID-19 status of two persons, including a software employee with travel history to Italy, whose samples were tested at the Gandhi Hospital.

Mr. Kovind wrote on Twitter: “With alertness and safeguards, we all can help contain the outbreak of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. In a precautionary measure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings.”

Less than a week ago, the High Court adjourned to April 13 the hearing of petitions seeking immediate registration of FIRs against those who egged mobs on with their hate speeches. It had seemed to agree with the government that the “atmosphere was not conducive” for action.

The measure is the most restrictive response to COVID-19 of any European nation and tougher than the closure of schools — but not universities — taken by fellow Group of Seven (G7) member Japan.

Super Tuesday, when fourteen American States voted in the Democratic primaries, was a watershed moment in former Vice-President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s quest for the nomination, as he surpassed his progressive rival, Bernie Sanders by winning strongly in the south.

The coronavirus outbreak disrupted Islamic worship in the Middle East as Saudi Arabia on Wednesday banned its citizens and other residents of the kingdom from performing the pilgrimage in Mecca, while Iran cancelled on Friday prayers in major cities.

The amendment bill will also enable the listing of Indian companies on stock exchanges in foreign jurisdictions. This is expected to give Indian firms greater access to capital, a broader investor base and better valuations.

Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical since India’s semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup last year, on Monday received a rousing reception at the the MA Chidambaram Stadium here during his first training session with CSK ahead of the event beginning March 29.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach insisted that the nightmare scenario of either cancelling or postponing the Tokyo Olympics was not discussed at a key meeting on Wednesday despite the global spread of the deadly coronavirus.