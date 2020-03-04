Morning Digest: World Bank, IMF to hold ‘virtual’ meetings due to COVID-19 outbreak; resurgent Biden set to win Virginia on Super Tuesday, and more

In an unprecedented and rare move, the Geneva-based Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has announced that it plans to file an application in the Indian Supreme Court, asking to be impleaded in the petitions challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Even as the world is grappling to contain the epidemic, with more than 3,000 deaths and over 90,000 cases across 76 countries, senior scientists at Australia’s national science agency, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), have said the virus is mutating.

A man and his daughter were arrested on Tuesday from Pulwama’s Hakripora village for allegedly sheltering the suicide bomber who attacked a CRPF convoy last year in Pulwama leaving 40 jawans dead. Their house was used to shoot the last video by the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM).

“Given health considerations related to the virus, and increasing uncertainties relating to travel, the Management of the World Bank Group and IMF together have agreed to adapt the 2020 World Bank Group-IMF Spring Meetings to a virtual format,” said World Bank President David Malpass.

“Cisco denies reports from India regarding Cisco involvement in restricting access to social media websites. Cisco strongly supports free expression and open communication on the Internet, and our policies and practices are well-established in this area,” a Cisco spokesperson said.

A resurgent Biden, former President Barack Obama's vice president, has enjoyed a burst of momentum since his blowout win in South Carolina on Saturday, with a flood of prominent party officials and former rivals endorsing his candidacy.

Black carbon concentrations near the Gangotri glacier rose 400 times in summer due to forest fires and stubble burning from agricultural waste, and triggered glacial melt, says a study by scientists at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG).

The Central government is working on the establishment of an exclusive body to implement projects for linking rivers.

To be called the National Interlinking of Rivers Authority (NIRA), the proposed body is expected to take up both inter-State and intra-State projects. It will also make arrangements for generating up funds, internally and externally.

“We had a very good conversation with the leader of the Taliban today, and they’re looking to get this ended, and we’re looking to get it ended. I think we all have a very common interest,” Mr. Trump said.

In a unanimous decision, the Fed’s policy-setting committee cut its key interest rate by a half point to a range of 1.0-1.25. The large cut taken just 15 days before the upcoming policy meeting, reflected growing concerns that the spreading virus will affect the U.S. and global economies.

In the Budget 2020-21, the Tourism Ministry has seen a reduction in allocation of funds due to “broad budgetary cuts imposed by the Finance Ministry”, and has been allocated ₹2,499.83 crore as against its projected demand of ₹2,647.25 crore, leading to a ₹147.42 crore- shortfall.

In New Zealand, India was swept aside 0-2 without any fight. In conditions where the ball swung, seamed and bounced, the Indian batting, lacking footwork, unsure of the off-stump, and undone by short-pitched bowling, stood totally exposed.

A close study of the Athletics Federation of India's entry standards for this year's National championships throws up an interesting picture. The federation has raised the bar in five men’s events. It has pushed up the standard in just the discus throw for women.