Morning Digest: 34 queries in Census 2020 form, plea for Omar Abdullah’s release to be heard on March 5, and more

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde on Monday orally said courts were not “equipped” to handle palpable “pressure” being created to somehow step in and prevent violence in Delhi.

The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed unruly scenes as MPs of the Congress and ruling BJP pushed and shoved each other over the Opposition’s insistence that Home Minister Amit Shah should resign, taking responsibility for last week’s riots in Delhi.

The four condemned men were supposed to be hanged to death on March 3 at 6 a.m. but hours before their execution, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana put on hold their hanging when informed that one of the four has moved a clemency petition before the President.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” tweeted Mr. Modi, immediately setting off a hashtag #NoSir to persuade him not to do so.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed that a plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot against the continued detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA) needs to be heard quickly as it concerns his personal liberty.

The Madras High Court on Monday sought the response of the State government and the police by March 9 to a couple of public interest litigation petitions that called for the eviction of all those who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by squatting on public roads without police permission and causing inconvenience to the public.

Despite surface similarities, what happened in Delhi last week was not a “riot”, at least not what we used to mean by that term. Nor is it accurately described by other old-fashioned terms such as “communal violence” or “pogrom”.

The Registrar General of India (RGI) has asked all States to “give highest importance, attention and time” to the Census and National Population Register (NPR) work as “the foundations of the statistics of the country” depend on them.

Passengers travelling in domestic flights will now be able to use Wi-Fi following permission from the pilot-in-command, according to a government notification. Vistara was one of the first players to secure the necessary approvals from the Department of Telecom near the end of last year.

The ongoing tax raids using Central forces in Chhattisgarh and the actions of the Union Finance and Home Ministries are an affront to cooperative federalism, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

If you’ve been using an iPhone, iPad, Amazon Echo or Kindle or certain handsets from Google, Samsung or Xiaomi, there is a chance that your device has been accessed or taken over by hackers, thanks to a recently discovered vulnerability in the WiFi chips used in these devices.

Under an accord between the United States and the Islamist Taliban signed on Saturday, the two sides are committed to working towards the release of combat and political prisoners as a confidence-building measure.

A win for Mr. Netanyahu, after inconclusive ballots in April and September, would be testimony to the political durability of Israel's longest-serving leader, who fought the latest campaign under the shadow of a looming corruption trial.

New Zealand, clinical with its end-game skills and winning the key moments, won the 2nd Test by a whopping seven wickets and swept the series 2-0 on Monday, only the 3rd day of the Test. Kyle Jamieson was Man-of-the-Match and ace of swing Tim Southee Player-of-the-Series.

The New Zealand captain said: “An outstanding performance. I don’t think the result reflects how competitive this match was. Perhaps another 50 more runs from the Indians would have made it quite a balanced-looking game.”