Morning Digest: New York confirms first coronavirus case, Pope expels convicted Kerala priest, and more

New York state confirmed its first positive coronavirus test, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday night, as the U.S. government said it would start screening travelers for the virus and hike production of protective masks.

The police said a total of 254 FIRs have been registered in various police stations of the North East district so far with all cases related to the riots that started on February 23.

Eight towns in the Himalayan region of Bangladesh, Nepal, India and Pakistan were nearly 20%-70% deficient in their water supply, says a survey that appears in the latest edition of the journal Water Policy.

Italian authorities announced that the number of people infected in the country had surged 40% to 1,576 in 24 hours, and five more people had died, bringing the death toll there to 34.

Pope Francis invoked special powers to expel Kerala priest Robin Vadakkannchery, who was sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in the Kottiyoor rape case, from all priestly duties and rights.

Wholesale sales of passenger vehicles in the country continued on a downward trend in February 2020, with major car makers posting a decline in sales as consumer sentiment remained subdued, in addition to component supply constraints due to global outbreak of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

New Delhi has signalled its acceptance of the U.S.-Taliban and U.S.-Afghanistan peace agreements in Doha and Kabul that aim to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan, by sending envoys to witness them.

The Unit-Linked Insurance Policy (ULIP) offers life coverage and a larger component of investment. However, this investment is linked to the capital market returns on the premium funds that are invested.

India is ranked No. 1 in Tests, but the manner in which the batsmen were dismissed in the second innings — undone by the short ball and with their footwork exposed — suggested this side is still on a learning curve in these conditions.

Brazilian teenager Vinicius Jr scored the opener in the 71st minute with a strike that deflected off Gerard Pique, flummoxing goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen who had made some jaw-dropping saves, and substitute Mariano added the second in added time.