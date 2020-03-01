Morning Digest: Arvind Kejriwal urges riot-affected families to return home, Curfew reimposed in Meghalaya as death toll rises to two, and more

Delhi violence | Arvind Kejriwal urges riot-affected families to return home
Incendiary slogans of “Shoot the traitors” — raised by BJP leaders during the recent election campaign — were shouted at one of the busiest stations on the Delhi Metro network as the CM issued an appeal to displaced residents of riot-hit northeast Delhi to return to their homes.
Curfew reimposed in Meghalaya; death toll rises to two
Curfew was reimposed in Shillong and other parts of the State on Saturday after a person was killed in a marketplace, taking the toll to two in as many days of communal clashes.
Delhi violence | Looted, burnt out homes offer little welcome to Shiv Vihar’s riot victims
According to resident welfare association officials, when the violence subsided and the fires burnt out, gangs began looting deserted buildings. As a result, the biggest task for officials will be not only distributing aid but also arranging new identification papers for the affected.
Only J&K will use 2011 Census for delimitation
A senior Home Ministry official said the unique provision for J&K was enabled through an amendment that was introduced in the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019. The Act passed by Parliament on August 6 bifurcated the State of J&K into two Union Territories.
U.S., Taliban sign peace deal; American troops to leave Afghanistan in 14 months
While the agreement paves the way for the United States to gradually pull out of its longest war, many expect that talks to come between the multiple Afghan sides will be far more complicated.
SC Bench will deliver J&K ruling on March 2
A five-judge Constitution Bench, led by Justice N.V. Ramana, will on March 2 pronounce its order on a plea to refer to a larger Bench the petitions challenging the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.
First COVID-19 death on U.S. soil in Washington state: official
President Donald Trump described the person as being a woman in her late 50s and having a high medical risk. He said healthy Americans should be able to recover if they contract the new virus.
How serious is Germany’s far-right problem?
Despite this culture of atonement and strong legislation to prevent racist crimes, Germany has seen the resurgence of xenophobic groups, especially after the German reunification in 1990.
Despatch from Jaffna | Some respite in the Indo-Lankan fisheries conflict
Depending on the spot along the coast of Jaffna peninsula, resident fishermen share different versions of the familiar story of “poaching Indian trawlers”.
Protected Special Agricultural Zone in Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery delta: Experts seek powers to implementing authority
The Protected Special Agricultural Zone that the government created recently is meant to offer farmers of the delta region relief from further hydrocarbon exploration. While the decision itself may be labelled political, experts stress the importance of arming the implementing authority with adequate powers.
Bharti Airtel deposits additional ₹8,004 crore in AGR dues
The company had earlier in February deposited ₹10,000 crore with the DoT. In a regulatory filing, the company said it had carried out self-assessment from FY06-07 up to December 31, 2019, and interest thereon up to February 29, 2020.
Government ruining economy by its monumental mismanagement, says Congress
At a press conference, Rajya Sabha member and Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma expressed concern that the nominal GDP that also took into account the inflation data was in single digits which, he said, was first time in decades.
Djokovic breezes past Tsitsipas to claim fifth Dubai title
Djokovic surprised his opponent with a wonderfully disguised drop shot to take the lead before sealing victory on the first of his three championship points with a backhand winner down the line.
Premier League | Liverpool's dream run ends in 3-0 thrashing at Watford
Ismaila Sarr inspired the extraordinary upset, stunning Liverpool with two goals in six second-half minutes before he set up captain Troy Deeney with a third for the team who had started the day one from bottom, 55 points behind the runaway leaders.