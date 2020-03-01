Morning Digest: Arvind Kejriwal urges riot-affected families to return home, Curfew reimposed in Meghalaya as death toll rises to two, and more

Incendiary slogans of “Shoot the traitors” — raised by BJP leaders during the recent election campaign — were shouted at one of the busiest stations on the Delhi Metro network as the CM issued an appeal to displaced residents of riot-hit northeast Delhi to return to their homes.

Curfew was reimposed in Shillong and other parts of the State on Saturday after a person was killed in a marketplace, taking the toll to two in as many days of communal clashes.

According to resident welfare association officials, when the violence subsided and the fires burnt out, gangs began looting deserted buildings. As a result, the biggest task for officials will be not only distributing aid but also arranging new identification papers for the affected.

A senior Home Ministry official said the unique provision for J&K was enabled through an amendment that was introduced in the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019. The Act passed by Parliament on August 6 bifurcated the State of J&K into two Union Territories.

While the agreement paves the way for the United States to gradually pull out of its longest war, many expect that talks to come between the multiple Afghan sides will be far more complicated.

A five-judge Constitution Bench, led by Justice N.V. Ramana, will on March 2 pronounce its order on a plea to refer to a larger Bench the petitions challenging the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

President Donald Trump described the person as being a woman in her late 50s and having a high medical risk. He said healthy Americans should be able to recover if they contract the new virus.

Despite this culture of atonement and strong legislation to prevent racist crimes, Germany has seen the resurgence of xenophobic groups, especially after the German reunification in 1990.

Depending on the spot along the coast of Jaffna peninsula, resident fishermen share different versions of the familiar story of “poaching Indian trawlers”.

The Protected Special Agricultural Zone that the government created recently is meant to offer farmers of the delta region relief from further hydrocarbon exploration. While the decision itself may be labelled political, experts stress the importance of arming the implementing authority with adequate powers.

The company had earlier in February deposited ₹10,000 crore with the DoT. In a regulatory filing, the company said it had carried out self-assessment from FY06-07 up to December 31, 2019, and interest thereon up to February 29, 2020.

At a press conference, Rajya Sabha member and Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma expressed concern that the nominal GDP that also took into account the inflation data was in single digits which, he said, was first time in decades.

Djokovic surprised his opponent with a wonderfully disguised drop shot to take the lead before sealing victory on the first of his three championship points with a backhand winner down the line.

Ismaila Sarr inspired the extraordinary upset, stunning Liverpool with two goals in six second-half minutes before he set up captain Troy Deeney with a third for the team who had started the day one from bottom, 55 points behind the runaway leaders.