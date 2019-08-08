Morning digest: Many Jammu residents hail integration as best option, Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton and El Paso, and more

Looking at a nearly deserted road that functions as Jammu’s main outstation bus stand, Shubham Sharma said on Wednesday that though his business of ferrying passengers to Srinagar had taken a hit over the past three days, he was sure that “this [amending Article 370] was the best option, even for Kashmiris.”

Aiming to play the traditional role of healer during national tragedy, President Donald Trump paid visits Wednesday to two cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded. But his divisive words preceded him, large protests greeted him and biting political attacks soon followed.

Paying homage to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said she was like his sister, who always addressed him as anna [elder brother]”.

Winners of the long-delayed and much-awaited 66th national film awards are likely to be announced soon with the jury meeting and deliberations scheduled to start from August 7 onwards at New Delhi’s Siri Fort auditorium.

A Delhi court on Wednesday started hearing arguments on charges in the Unnao rape case in which Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is one of the accused.

The Environment Ministry has unveiled a draft plan that will dictate how prospective infrastructure projects situated along the coast ought to be assessed before they can apply for clearance. The draft Environmental and Social Management Framework (ESMF) is part of a World Bank-funded project.

A Raj Bhavan communique said Governor Banwarilal Purohit had accepted the Chief Minister’s recommendation. This is the first time that Mr. Palaniswami has dropped a Minister from the Cabinet. Earlier, he had undertaken a minor reshuffle of the ministry. Mr. Udhayakumar briefly held the IT portfolio when Jayalalithaa was Chief Minister in 2011.

Officials in the Home Ministry fished out original copies of the “Instrument of the Accession” signed with 562 princely states during the time of Independence to make a legal basis for the amendment to Article 370 taking away the special status of Jammu & Kashmir.

With open division coming to the fore at the Congress Working Committee meeting on revocation of Article 370 on Tuesday, a meeting of a larger group has been called on Friday to reinforce the party’s ideological stand on Kashmir.

A group of 131 academics, intellectuals, professionals and civil society leaders in Assam have sought rescheduling of hearings for National Register of Citizens applicants who have been issued notices to have their citizenship documents re-verified within a very short time.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has in an alert issued to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Nagpur and Chandigarh airports warned that they could be the target of a terrorist attack in view of recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir and additional inputs received.