June 09, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST

Former U.S. President Donald Trump charged over classified documents

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, igniting a federal prosecution that is arguably the most perilous of multiple legal threats against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.

Filed false complaint against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh due to anger over match: minor wrestler’s father

With the wrestlers having put their agitation on hold, the minor wrestler’s father who filed a police complaint against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said he deliberately filed “a false case against him due to anger”. However, he also told The Hindu on Thursday that he was threatened by people whose names he couldn’t reveal and “his family is living in intense fear”.

Congress condemns ‘celebration’ of Indira Gandhi’s assassination in Canada

Questioning why External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar did not unequivocally condemn the parade in Canada that celebrated the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Congress on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak to his Canadian counterpart and convey that such acts were ‘unacceptable’ to India.

Biden and Sunak hold White House talks on daunting challenges to Ukraine, world economy

President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launched wide-ranging talks at the White House on June 8 by vowing that they would work in lockstep as the globe tries to adapt to a period of rapid economic, political and technological change. The leaders’ Oval Office talks were expected to cover the war in Ukraine, China, economic security, international cooperation on regulating the growing field of artificial intelligence, and more.

BJP MPs slam Rahul, cite ill-treatment of Maneka, Varun, Azad

Three BJP MPs on Thursday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his pitch of “mohabbat ki dukan” (love shop) stating that the Congress’s history gave lie to the claim and mentioned instances of communal riots and ill-treatment of Gandhi family members Maneka and Varun Gandhi to make their point.

Not clear if Sengol was presented to Mountbatten, says Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam pontiff

There is no clear information about the Sengol (sceptre), which was installed in the new Parliament building on May 28, was presented to Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy to India, before it was handed over to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on the eve of India’s independence, the head of the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam in Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai district said on June 8.

CBI to probe if violence in Manipur was pre-planned

The Manipur government on Thursday recommended six cases to the Centre for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also sanctioned a rehabilitation package of ₹101.75 crore for the violence-hit State.

PM Modi speaks with Saudi Crown Prince, thanks him for support during evacuation of Indians from Sudan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 8 spoke with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and thanked him for his country’s “excellent support” during the evacuation of Indians from Sudan in April, while also conveying best wishes for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Bookie, daughter tried to blackmail Amruta Fadnavis for ₹10 crore: police

An infamous cricket bookie Anil Jaisinghani (56) and his daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani (24) tried to bribe Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis to clear the bookie’s name in several criminal cases, and when Ms. Fadnavis turned down the offer, the duo blackmailed her and demanded ₹10 crore, says a chargesheet filed by the Malabar Hill police in Mumbai.

Jaishankar kicks off BJP’s outreach bid, woos Sikhs

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday met members of the Sikh community — including those who came to India following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan — in West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, as part of the BJP’s month-long outreach campaign on the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

CUET-UG to continue till June 17; results expected in July

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) will continue till June 17 with more than 65,000 candidates yet to take the exam, according to officials. This will be the second extension of the undergraduate admission entrance test. The exams were scheduled from May 21 to May 31, which was later extended to June 7.

Gujarat HC judge cites Manusmriti in minor rape survivor’s abortion case

Justice Samir Dave of the Gujarat High Court on Thursday quoted the ancient Sanskrit legal text Manusmriti to support his contention that girls used to get married at the age of 14 or 15 and would often deliver a baby by the age of 17. He made the remark orally while hearing a plea seeking the termination of a seven month pregnancy by a minor rape survivor.

Congress claims MSP hike only on paper, accuses Modi govt. of betraying farmers

The Congress on Thursday claimed that the Narendra Modi government merely announced minimum support price (MSP) for farmers but never procured their produce at those rates. Addressing a press conference, party general secretary Randeep Surjewala claimed the government had turned the MSP into “maximum suffering of the producer” which proved that the BJP had “anti-farmer DNA”.

Students protest Srinagar school’s move to allegedly ban ‘Abaya’

A group of students protested against the administration of Vishwa Bharti Higher Secondary School in Srinagar on Thursday for allegedly banning the use of ‘Abaya’, a long robe used by Muslim female students. Hitting the streets, protesting students accused the principal of issuing a verbal order “to ban the entry of those students who wear ‘Abaya’”.

Muchova stuns Sabalenka to move into French Open final

Unseeded Karolina Muchova saved a match point before battling past second seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 7-5 on June 8 to reach the French Open final and end the Belarusian’s dream of becoming world number one.