Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses a press conference at RBI headquarters, in Mumbai, on June 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 09, 2022 08:10 IST

Willing to work with India to help Sri Lanka, says China

“Recognising” the Indian government’s “great efforts” in supporting Sri Lanka, China on Wednesday expressed willingness to work with India and the international community to help Sri Lanka tide over its crushing economic crisis.

GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code reforms to push growth after ‘clouds recede’, says Chief Economic Advisor

The pandemic and the ongoing geopolitical conflict may have “temporarily overshadowed” the government’s recent structural reforms like the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), but they will spur India’s growth potential higher once these “clouds recede”, Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran asserted on Wednesday.

‘Satisfied’ with action against BJP spokespersons, says Iran

Iran is “satisfied” that the Indian government has dealt with those responsible for comments on Prophet Mohammad where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sacked two spokespersons over the weekend, said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian during official meetings in Delhi on Wednesday, the first such visit by a country from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) since the controversy erupted. On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian Ambassador to condemn the remarks, one of more than a dozen countries to protest bilaterally.

QS Ranking | IISc Bengaluru fastest rising South Asian university, two IITs in top 200

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), London based global higher education analyst, on Thursday released the 19th edition of the world’s most consulted international university ranking.

Government announces hike in MSP for Kharif season

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday hiked the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy by ₹100 per quintal for the 2022-23 Kharif season. The rates for 14 Kharif crops have been increased, the hikes ranging from 4% to 8%.

Chinese activity in eastern Ladakh ‘eye-opening’, behaviour ‘concerning’, says U.S. Army General

The Chinese activity level in eastern Ladakh is “eye-opening” and some of the infrastructure being created in its Western Theatre Command is “alarming”, a top U.S. General said on Wednesday while stating about the regional situation that what China is doing today by taking an “incremental and insidious path” and the “destabilising and coercive behaviour” that it projects into the region are simply “not helpful”.

Indian economy well placed to deal with challenges, says Das

“Indian economy has remained resilient and it is well-placed to deal with the challenges emanating from the geopolitical developments,” Mr. Das said while replying to a question by The Hindu at the post-policy press conference, as to where India stood vis-a-vis the global economy. “The banking sector remains resilient and strong. Overall, the macroeconomic numbers also broadly look alright,” he added.

EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate, signals more increase

Home, auto and other loan EMIs will rise after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday raised the key interest rate by 50 basis points, the second increase in five weeks, to rein in a rise in prices that was seen continuing to hurt consumers in the near term.

Fringe is BJP’s core, says Rahul Gandhi

Stepping up the attack over controversial statements on Prophet Muhammed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that the “fringe” was the BJP’s core, referring to the previous statements by top leaders to make his point.

De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines

Airlines must de-board any passenger before departure if they refuse to wear face mask inside an aircraft even after being warned, aviation regulator DGCA said on June 8.

Editors Guild disturbed by ‘irresponsible conduct of some news channels’

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Wednesday said it was disturbed by the irresponsible conduct of some national news channels in deliberately creating circumstances that target vulnerable communities by spewing hatred towards them and their beliefs.

More than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO

There have been more than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) in the current outbreak outside the countries in Africa where it more commonly spreads.

India to raise social security of workers abroad at ILO conference

Social security concerns of Indians working abroad would be among the issues raised by Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav at the ongoing International Labour Organization’s (ILO) International Labour Conference (ILC), Ministry sources said on Wednesday.

NHAI enters Guinness World Record for laying 75 km highway in 105 hours: Nitin Gadkari

State-owned NHAI has created a Guinness World Record for the longest continuously laid bituminous lane of 75 kilometres in 105 hours and 33 minutes on the national highway between Amravati and Akola districts in Maharashtra.

K. L. Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of entire series, Pant to captain India against Proteas

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who was named as Rahul’s deputy, will lead the side in his absence. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain in the series.

Imran Khan asks Pakistan government to sever ties with India over controversial remarks

Imran Khan has condemned the controversial remarks made by now-suspended and expelled BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad and asked the Pakistan government to sever ties with India and take a harsh position on the issue.

Sports Authority of India calls back Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia after female cyclist accuses coach of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on June 8 decided to call the entire Indian cycling contingent back from Slovenia after a female cyclist accused chief coach R.K. Sharma of “inappropriate behaviour” during the training-cum-competition trip.

Harmanpreet replaces Mithali as ODI captain, no Jhulan for SL series; Jemimah returns

Harmanpreet Kaur was on Wednesday named India women’s team captain for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka on a day when her ODI predecessor Mithali Raj announced her international retirement. Harmanpreet, who remains T20I skipper, and Smriti Mandhana were in the running to replace Mithali in the 50-over format. Eventually, the selectors have gone for the 33-year-old Harmanpreet over the 25-year-old Mandhana. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against Sri Lanka in Dambulla and Kandy, starting June 23. It will be India’s first assignment since the early exit from the ODI World Cup in March.