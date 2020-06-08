Morning Digest: Maharashtra COVID-19 tally surges past China; India demands restoration of April status along LAC, and more

With 3,007 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded its second-highest single-day case surge on Sunday as its tally surged to 85,975, exceeding even that of China’s reported tally of 83,000-odd cases.

India has firmly conveyed its demand to China for restoring the status quo as existed in April along the border during the senior military commander talks on Saturday, sources said.

Over 800 monuments across the country that double up as places of worship will be opened to the public starting Monday, after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

K.S. Dhatwalia had on June 3 shared the stage with Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prakash Javadekar when they had briefed the media on the decisions taken by the Cabinet.

The Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project has determined that “an amount of ₹3,000 is fixed as the cost of RT-PCR testing for general public and ₹500 has to be paid as additional cost towards home visit”.

The Shajapur administration on Sunday served notice to a private hospital in the district for tying an 80-year-old man to a bed with ropes for reportedly failing to pay hospital bills. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Laxmi Narayan from Khilchipur tehsil in Rajgarh district, who was admitted to the hospital after complaints of a stomach ache, is seen lying in bed with his ankles tied together and fastened to the hospital bed.

The Gujarat police on Sunday booked the manager of a resort in Rajkot where the Congress has lodged some of its MLAs to protect them from poaching by the ruling BJP ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha election. After the resignation of its three MLAs, the Opposition party has taken its MLAs to different places.

With New York City poised to reopen after a more than two-month coronavirus shutdown, officials on Sunday lifted a curfew that was in place amid protests of police brutality and racial injustice. But they also urged that demonstrators be tested for COVID-19.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the recent police killing of an autistic Palestinian man was unjustified and a “tragedy”, offering his condolences to the bereaved family. Israeli police shot 32-year-old Iyak Hallak in Jerusalem on May 30 while he was walking to his special needs school, after officers mistakenly thought he was armed.

The perceived loss of swing in the wake of ICC Cricket Committee’s temporary recommendation to prohibit the use of saliva to polish the ball (to tackle COVID-19) and not allow any artificial material as a substitute has divided opinion sharply.