June 07, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST

Centre invites protesting wrestlers for talks

The government has invited wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for talks on their issues, days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah. In a tweet post-midnight Tuesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government was “willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues”.

Manipur violence | Mother, son burnt alive, BSF jawan killed; Centre sends additional troops as crisis soars

The Centre airlifted around one thousand Border Security Force (BSF) personnel to Manipur on Tuesday (June 06) as violence, arson and killings continued in the State. More than 20,000 Central armed police force personnel and army troops have been deployed in Manipur since ethnic violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities erupted on May 3, claiming more than 100 lives so far.

Odisha train accident | CBI gathers evidence; 83 bodies yet to be claimed

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, accompanied by forensic experts, on Tuesday examined the site of the June 2 train accident involving the Coromandel Express, the Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a goods train at Odisha’s Bahanaga Bazar, which has claimed 288 lives and left more than 1,200 injured.

Submarine deal with India could become a flagship project, says German Defence Minister

India and Germany discussed the progress of a deal for the procurement of six advanced conventional submarines by the Indian Navy under Project-75I, visiting German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on his talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while making a strong pitch for German company Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).

U.S. NSA Jake Sullivan to visit New Delhi next week ahead of PM Modi’s Washington visit

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will visit India next week, for meetings with NSA Ajit Doval and other officials, as part of a number of high-level meetings ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States later this month, sources confirmed.

Wrestlers’ protest | Delhi Police visits Brij Bhushan’s residence in Gonda to record statement of associates

A team of Delhi Police has visited the residence of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s residence in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh to investigate the sexual harassment charges against him, officers said on June 6. Officers said the investigating police team questioned roughly a dozen employees and associates of Mr. Singh and recorded their statements.

Only 66% districts in country free of manual scavenging: Social Justice Ministry report

Despite stating over the last few years that manual scavenging had been eliminated in the country, and that the only remaining threat was hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has now said that only 508 districts out of the total 766 districts in the country have declared themselves manual-scavenging free.

Dhaka Minister seeking clarification on ‘Akhand Bharat’ map

The Government of Bangladesh has instructed its mission here to contact the Ministry of External Affairs about the “Akhand Bharat” map placed in the new parliament building. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam told journalists in Dhaka that the Awami League government is in the process of seeking clarification from India regarding the map that has drawn protests from Nepal and Pakistan as it shows the spread of ancient Indian kingdoms from the west to the east of the subcontinent that covers present-day India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Ahead of polls, Bajrang Sena merges with Congress in Madhya Pradesh, vows to defeat BJP

Amid chants of Jai Shri Ram and a declaration of support for the Assembly poll due later this year in Madhya Pradesh, an outfit called Bajrang Sena merged itself with the Congress in Bhopal on June 6. The development comes shortly after the Congress’s pre-election announcement of banning the Bajrang Dal sparked a row in Karnataka with the BJP saying it was an insult to lord Hanuman or Bajrang Bali.

World lived through a pandemic and India played a critical role: WHO scientist

“The world’s a very complicated place now. It’s tense. The world has lived through a pandemic where India played a critical role in science and technology, the development of vaccines, the manufacturing of drugs, diagnostics, and therapeutics. It played a key role globally,” World Health Organisation chief scientist Jeremy Farrar said on June 6, at the conclusion of the 3rd G20 Health Working Group meeting.

Speculation rife about Sachin Pilot floating new party

Soon after a truce between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot was announced in New Delhi, speculation was once again rife here about Mr. Pilot planning to float a new political outfit. However, two of Mr. Pilot’s loyalists refuted the claim and said he had no intention of leaving the Congress.

The falling bridges of Bihar: ten bridges collapsed in last three years

Even as the State’s road construction department issued a show cause notice to the company that built the Aguwani-Sultanganj link, records reveal that nine other bridges have collapsed over the last three years. Bihar’s road construction department (RCD) served a show cause notice to SP Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd asking why the government should not blacklist the company, giving it a 15-day period to answer.

People’s choice will be CM face in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that the party’s face for the 2018 Assembly election depended on acceptance by the public. “You [the media] and I have heard the statements of the party leaders. Where do you find restlessness in them? In the end, it will be the face that the public will accept,” said Mr. Nath at a press conference in Mandsaur.

PM Modi’s first school to be developed as an inspirational centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first school in his hometown Vadnagar in Mehsana district of Gujarat is being developed as a model school called “Prerna” to inspire youth of the country to become “catalysts of change”.

Indigenous heavy weight torpedo hits bull’s eye in live test by Indian Navy

Indigenously designed and developed heavy weight torpedo (HWT) Varunastra was on June 6 successfully test-fired with a live warhead against an undersea target, by the Indian Navy. “Induction of Varunastra has begun after extensive trials and will become the mainstay of anti-submarine torpedo for all naval warships,” a defence source said.

All set for titanic clash in pursuit of Test cricket’s holy grail

It has been 10 years since India has won an ICC title. The World Test Championship (WTC) final, which commences at The Oval on Wednesday, presents the team a chance to ease itself of this heavy burden. India will want to make amends for the inaugural WTC final held at Southampton in 2021 when New Zealand cruised home by eight wickets in a rain-affected encounter.

Growth in India is expected to slow to 6.3% in FY2023: World Bank

Growth in India is expected to slow to 6.3 % in FY 2023/24 (April-March), a 0.3 percentage point downward revision from January, the World Bank said Tuesday but noted there is an unexpected resilience in private consumption and investment and robust growth in the services.