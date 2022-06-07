India’s strong response came while several countries, including India’s crucial Gulf partner, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and security partners Oman and Jordan condemned the remarks | Photo Credit: PTI

June 07, 2022 08:07 IST

More nations express outrage; India flays OIC

India on Monday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) after it condemned the derogatory comments made by two former BJP leaders on Prophet Muhammed and Islam.

New IT rules to ensure ‘Big Tech platforms’ do not contravene Constitutional rights of citizens: Govt.

Following the uproar over the proposed amendments to the Information Technology (IT) Rules, the government on Monday said that the recommendations placed the interests of digital Indians first and sought to ensure the Constitutional rights of citizens are not contravened by “big tech platforms”.

ED files charge sheet against Choksi, wife in PNB scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) against absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi and his wife in the ₹13,578-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Strategic missile Agni-4 successfully test fired

“A successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 1930 hours on June 06, 2022, from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha,” a Defence Ministry statement said. The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, it stated.

BJP’s bigotry isolated India and lowered her global standing, says Rahul

The ‘shameful’ bigotry of the BJP has not only isolated India but also damaged her global standing, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Monday, while targeting the ruling party over controversial remarks made by its now sacked spokespersons against Prophet Mohammad.

Nupur Sharma claims receiving threats; police probe on

The Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) over complaints made by former BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma that she received threats over her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed. A senior police officer said a probe had been initiated.

Akal Takht chief pushes for training in ‘traditional and modern weapons’ on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Giani Harpreet Singh, chief priest of the Akal Takht – the highest Sikh temporal seat — said on Monday that Sikhs were confronting several challenges and efforts were needed to strengthen the religion and urged Sikh organisations to encourage training in ‘traditional martial art’ and ‘modern weapons’, especially among the youth.

Jamiat moves SC seeking dismissal of plea against Places of Worship Act

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has moved the Supreme Court seeking the dismissal of a petition which challenges the validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, a law which prohibits the conversion of any religious place.

Pir Panjal emerges key electoral battleground to capture power in J&K

The sharp focus of the NC on the Pir Panjal is a reflection of how the J&K Delimitation Commission has recast the Pir Panjal valley, comprising Rajouri and Poonch district, electorally by reserving the highest five Assembly segments for the Schedule Tribes (ST). All the parties are wooing the electorate in the region, fast emerging as the key pocket to win inorder to rule the Union Territory (UT).

Elon Musk warns of dropping Twitter deal if data not provided

Telsa CEO Elon Musk may walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter Inc if the social media network fails to provide data on spam and fake accounts, the billionaire warned in a letter to the company on Monday.

780 cases of monkeypox reported or identified as of June 2: WHO

The U.N.’s health agency said that while epidemiological investigations are ongoing, most reported cases so far have been presented through sexual health or other health services in primary or secondary health care facilities and have involved mainly, but not exclusively, men who have sex with men (MSM).

As ‘partygate’ outcry grows, British Prime Minister Johnson to face no-confidence vote

Britain’s ruling Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which could remove him from the post.

LIC shares decline for 5th day; mcap falls below ₹5-lakh cr. mark

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) continued to fall for the fifth day running on Monday and further declined by almost 3%, dragging its market valuation below the ₹5-lakh crore mark.

Policy certainty, transparency critical for asset monetisation: CEA

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran on Monday stressed that policy stability and transparency were critical to ensure the success of the government’s asset monetisation programme. He also separately flagged the hurdles to making a switch away from fossil fuels and highlighted the constraints, both fiscal and in terms of supply of raw materials like metals and minerals, to meeting this key global challenge.

Power shortages likely to persist as thermal capacity lags power demand

Power shortages are likely to continue in the short to medium term on rising demand in the peak season and the persisting supply-demand mismatch, according to a foreign brokerage report which attributed the recurring annual crisis to the slower thermal capacity addition in the past few years.