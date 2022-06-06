A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Women from the Muslim community shout slogans during their protest against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad, in Thane on May 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Gulf countries protest statement by BJP leaders, demand public apology from government

Meanwhile the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also issued a “strong condemnation” of what it called “abuses by an official of the ruling party of India (BJP)”, linking the comments to previous decisions to ban the hijab at educational institutions in certain Indian states, violence against minorities, and demolitions of their property.

Pro-Khalistanis hold ‘freedom march’ in Amritsar ahead of ‘Operation Bluestar’ anniversary

Tight security has been provided across the city with regular flag marches being conducted in several parts of the city, besides intense checking being done to maintain law and order.

Project to track small fishing vessels pending since 26/11

As the Quad grouping looks to track and address Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing in the Indo-Pacific, an ambitious effort to install satellite-based Vehicle Monitoring Systems (VMS) for small fishing vessels (less than 20m) across the country’s coastline in the aftermath of 26/11 Mumbai attacks is still to be rolled out. Despite pilot studies being conducted, the project remains stuck, according to Government officials.

25 pilgrims killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Twenty-five pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh died and three were critically injured on Sunday evening when the bus in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge en route to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi district.

No one is fooled by BJP’s decision to suspend Nupur Sharma: Congress

Congress General Secretary Communications Randeep Surjewala, in a long statement, questioned the knee-jerk action taken by the BJP. “The placatory expulsion of two key members and spokespersons of the BJP from its primary membership, done obviously under duress of threats from external powers, exposes the much-touted ‘muscular posturing’ and positioning of the BJP and the Modi Government,” he said.

Delhi High Court remark on conversion ‘right’ raises questions

Recent observations by the Delhi High Court that religious conversion, unless forced, is not prohibited raise a question if proselytism is also protected under the right to religious freedom in the Constitution.

AAP holds ‘Jan Aakrosh Rally’ against targeted killings in Kashmir, Kejriwal says BJP cannot handle Kashmir

The Aam Aadmi Party organised a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday against the recent spurt in targeted killings in Kashmir and slammed the BJP-led Union government for the situation. Several AAP workers and leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvin Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and other MLAs attended the ‘Jan Aakrosh Rally’ and raised anti-BJP slogans.

Pakistan to raise defence spending by ₹83 billion; armed forces to get ₹1.4 trillion in Budget

Pakistan’s armed forces are likely to be allocated $7.6 billion in the Budget for the next fiscal year, about ₹83 billion higher than the current year, a media report said on Sunday.

Nigeria church attack | More than 50 feared dead, officials say

Authorities did not immediately release an official death toll. Timileyin said at least 50 people had been killed, though others put the figure higher. Videos appearing to be from the scene of the attack showed church worshippers lying in pools of blood while people around them wailed.

Chinese astronauts enter Tiangong Space Station module after successful launch

China’s strategically significant space station project entered the final phase on Sunday as three astronauts entered its orbiting module after they were successfully launched to complete its construction this year to further the Communist giant’s dream to emerge as a major space power.

Fire sparks blast at port depot in Bangladesh killing 43 people

At least 43 people were killed and over 450 injured on June 5 in a massive fire caused by an explosion that swept through a private chemical container depot in southeastern Bangladesh, officials said.

FIH Hockey 5s | Indian men’s team emerges champions, beats Poland 6-4 in final

A magnificent India made a stunning comeback from being three-goal down to beat Poland 6-4 in a pulsating final to clinch the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s championship here on Sunday.

French Open 2022 | Rafael Nadal beats Casper Ruud to win 14th French Open title; takes 22nd Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal won a 14th French Open and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday with a straight-sets rout of Casper Ruud to become the oldest male champion at Roland Garros.