Morning digest: States to decide on reopening of schools, massive spike in foreign flows into market, and more

The State governments will each make their own decisions on when to reopen schools, School Education Secretary Anita Karwal said on Friday, emphasising that the Centre would not intervene in the issue.

In just under a week in June, the quantum of foreign flows in the equity market has surpassed that of any other month in the current calendar year. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have bought shares worth nearly ₹21,000 crore — ₹20,814 crore to be precise — in just five trading sessions in the current month. This is the highest in any month of 2020, with the previous high registered in May at ₹14,569 crore.

Just six weeks back, they bought a boat to sail from Chennai to Odisha to escape the travails of the COVID-19 lockdown and unemployment. But today the fishermen of Ganjam are waiting for a train to take them back to their jobs as crew on fishing vessels in Tamil Nadu.

India and China on Friday held talks between their foreign ministries and agreed to follow a consensus that differences should be handled peacefully and should not become disputes, in the highest-level diplomatic engagement since tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) erupted in early May.

A gas leak from the LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam, which was operating without environmental clearance for over two decades, killed 12 people and sickened hundreds on May 7. Sumit Bhattacharjee reports on how gross human negligence and violations of rules and the law led to the deadly disaster.

The Kerala government on Friday told the Supreme Court that “guest workers” in the State did not want to return to their native States amid the lockdown. Of the 2.81 lakh migrant labourers in Kerala, 1.61 lakh do not want to leave the State, which has effectively checked the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

A video depicting some policemen pinning a man down on the ground and one of them kneeling on his neck in Rajasthan's Jodhpur town has gone viral on social media. Police claimed that the man was roaming around without a face mask and had turned violent when confronted by them.

As protests across the U.S. continued in the aftermath of last week’s the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, visible rifts have emerged between U.S. President Donald Trump and some his current and former Republican colleagues over the President’s handling of the protests.

With 139 COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday, Maharashtra posted its highest fatality surge yet to take the State’s total death toll to 2,849. Another spike of 2,436 new cases saw the State’s total case tally breach the 80,000-mark to reach 80,229.

Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara says it will be interesting to see how players cope with the new ICC guidelines when cricket resumes after the COVID-19 hiatus.

The government has said that the Delhi Police investigation into the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at the centre in Nizamuddin amid the national lockdown was at an advanced stage.