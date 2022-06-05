A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Hundreds of Pandit employees have left the valley since May 31 after the killing of a Hindu teacher outside a school and a Hindu bank manager inside his office in south Kashmir. | Photo Credit: PTI

Centre yet to pay airlines for Operation Ganga evacuation flights

Officials aware of the pending payments said that the process for clearing the disbursal is still under way. Given the large amounts under consideration, an official said that the matter would be resolved in a matter of time, indicating that only a few months had elapsed since the completion of Operation Ganga.

Price rise keeps consumers off entry-level cars

The market for entry-level hatchbacks in India has shrunk significantly over the past few years as rising prices have combined with relative economic distress to deter consumers in the ‘low-cost vehicle’ buying segment, while at the same time the market share of higher-priced cars has continued to climb on the back of ‘resilient incomes’ and lower sensitivity to price increases among ‘affluent buyers’, according to industry officials and automobile sector analysts.

J&K govt. posts Pandit teachers to ‘safer zones’ within valley

The Jammu & Kashmir administration has started posting Kashmiri Pandit teachers in government schools to “safer zones” in a bid to discourage their desire to leave the Kashmir valley following a string of targeted attacks by militants on members of the minority community that left nine people dead in the past one month.

DCW issues a notice to I&B Ministry and Delhi Police over offensive advertisement

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) wrote to Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Anurag Thakur seeking an action against a perfume brand for “misogynistic advertisement” that promoted “gang-rape culture.” The Commission has also issued a notice to the Delhi Police to register an FIR and remove the content from mass media.

Corbevax gets DCGI nod as first heterologous COVID-19 booster dose

Hyderabad-based Biological E. Limited (BE)’s COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) as a heterologous COVID-19 booster dose to individuals aged 18 years and above after 6 months of administration of primary vaccination (two doses) of Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for restricted use in emergency situations.

Kanpur violence | Main accused arrested, PFI links to be probed

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked over 800 people, arrested 24 and detained 12 for questioning in connection with rioting and violence in Kanpur, officials said on Saturday.

Urban areas lag behind in Centre’s flagship housing scheme

The Narendra Modi government’s flagship programme, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), aimed at constructing houses in rural areas, at the end of six years since it began in 2016, has a completion rate of 67.72%, in contrast with the urban version of the scheme that started a year ahead but is lagging behind with a 50% completion rate.

Why the Mekedatu water project continues to divide Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

On May 30, the Karnataka Cabinet approved the resolution of the State Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council that urged the Centre to provide clearance to the Mekedatu water project. This is the latest attempt by a State that has been knocking on the doors of various institutions to make the dam project a reality.

Moosewala’s parents meet Amit Shah in Chandigarh

In the meeting, Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh is learnt to have demanded a probe by Central agencies into the brutal murder in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

Dalit civil rights activist accuses Google of casteist, hostile workplace practices

In a statement, Equality Labs, the leading Dalit civil rights organisation dedicated to caste equity, alleged that Google management revealed its lack of caste competence and endangered its employees as they allowed caste bigotry and harassment to run rampant in the company.

Whopper of a problem | The legal tangle keeping Burger King from exiting Russia

Fast-food chain Burger King hasn’t been able to close its 800 franchised locations since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Part of the problem is the complexity of its joint-venture-style master franchise agreement.

Joe Biden evacuated after unauthorised plane enters airspace near beach home

A small private airplane mistakenly entered restricted airspace near United States President Joe Biden’s Delaware vacation home on Saturday, prompting the brief evacuation of the President and First Lady, the White House and the Secret Service said.

French Open 2022 | Swiatek brushes aside Gauff to win second title

Iga Swiatek cruised to her second French Open title by dominating teenager Coco Gauff in the final on Saturday, as the world number one claimed her 35th successive victory.

Eng vs NZ first Test | Ben Stokes, Joe Root leave New Zealand opener on a knife edge

England captain Ben Stokes and predecessor Joe Root led a thrilling rally on Saturday to set up a dramatic finish to the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s.