Morning digest: Mumbai escapes cyclone Nisarga’s fury; Hydroxychloroquine clinical trials will resume, says WHO, and more

Mumbai escapes cyclone’s fury; Gujarat heaves sigh of relief

Torrential rain, accompanied by wind speeds of up to 120 kmph over a radius of 60 km, marked Cyclone Nisarga’s landfall at Murud in Raigad district of Maharashtra on June 3. Nisarga, which was categorised as a severe cyclone and which had kept the authorities on their toes for the past few days, made landfall around noon. At least two died in the cyclone.

Hydroxychloroquine clinical trials will resume, says WHO

The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday that clinical trials of the drug hydroxychloroquine will resume, after having been suspended pending a safety review in the search for coronavirus (COVID-19) treatments.

George Floyd death | Four Minneapolis police officers face charges

A fired Minneapolis police officer will face a more serious murder charge and three other sacked officers will be charged as aiding and abetting in the death of an unarmed black man that triggered eight days of nationwide protest, court documents said on Wednesday.

India to boost infrastructure in areas along China border

To ramp up infrastructure along the China border, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to spend 10% funds of a Centrally sponsored scheme only on border projects in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarkhand and Sikkim.

U.S. to bar Chinese flights from June 16

The Trump administration on June 3 barred Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the U.S. starting on June 16 as it pressures Beijing to let U.S. air carriers resume flights amid simmering tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

India closes in on Italy, U.K. and Spain on number of confirmed cases

India on June 3 registered a massive spike of 9,577 new COVID-19 cases and 253 fatalities, according to data from the State Health Departments. The number of active cases stands at 2,16,735, including 1,06,658 actives ones, while 1,04,000 people have recovered. The death toll rose to 6,077.

Teenager escaped Assam landslide by defying father

Shalom Uddin Laskar chose to ignore his father’s advice to stay back a few more days at their house in Assam’s Kanakpur village. A landslide claimed the lives of seven members of his family, a day after he left for Silchar, the headquarters of Cachar district about 2 hours’ drive away.

Defence Secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar tested positive for COVID-19, a defence official said on Wednesday. Mr. Kumar tested positive but continues to work and look into files from quarantine, one official said.

‘Bio-safe zones can help revival’ says Kumble

Former India captain and head of the ICC cricket committee, Anil Kumble, suggested the creation of bio-safe zones to help cricketers get back to training and strike rhythm.

‘Cricket should be avoided for now’, say medical experts

While the cricket world focuses on the dangers of using saliva on the ball, medical experts have warned that there are several other ways in which the novel coronavirus can be transmitted.