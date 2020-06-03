Morning digest: Cyclone Nisarga barrels towards Mumbai; China has moved troops in significant numbers, says Rajnath Singh, and more

Cyclone Nisarga barrels towards Mumbai

Maharashtra and Gujarat on Tuesday geared up for Cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to make landfall on Wednesday evening near Alibaug, south of Mumbai.

China has moved troops in significant numbers: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday acknowledged that China had moved troops in “significant numbers” in the ongoing stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). There was an important dialogue between the two countries scheduled on June 6 to resolve the issue, he stated.

Moody's lowers major Indian corporates’ ratings to ‘negative’

Global credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Services has downgraded the ratings of major Indian companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), Oil India Limited (OIL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Petronet LNG Limited (PLL), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), Infosys Limited (Infosys) to ‘negative’ on Tuesday after it downgraded India's sovereign rating to Baa3 negative from Baa2 on June 1.

Depsang tensions echo 2013 standoff

Reports of a heavy Chinese presence at Depsang, an area at a crucial dip (called the Bulge) on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have increased tensions between Indian and Chinese troops, sources aware of the month-long standoff at various points in Ladakh and Sikkim said.

MHA relaxes business visa norms

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday opened the door to foreign nationals — businessmen, healthcare professionals, engineers, health researchers and other specialists — to visit India.

Donald Trump invites Narendra Modi for G-7 summit in U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the next G-7 summit to be hosted by the U.S. Both the leaders also discussed the current tensions along the Line of Actual Control near Ladakh and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supreme Court to explore feasibility of physical court hearings

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will explore the feasibility of physical appearances of advocates in the court while adhering to physical distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Facebook staff walkout, Zuckerberg defends no action on Trump posts

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Tuesday that he stood by his decision not to challenge inflammatory posts by U.S. President Donald Trump, refusing to give ground a day after staff members staged a rare public protest.

Uneasy frontier robs Ladakh’s herders of pastures

The Chinese Army’s intrusion in Chumur and Demchok since January has left Ladakh’s nomadic herding Changpa community cut off from large parts of summer pastures.

F1 unveils eight-race card

Formula One is set for a series of firsts after publishing a revised eight-race schedule on Tuesday that will see Austria’s Spielberg and Britain’s Silverstone circuits each host two Grands Prix without spectators in July and August respectively.