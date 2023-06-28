June 28, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST

Manipur Governor meets Amit Shah; Kuki groups reject CM’s outreach bid

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 27, and informed him that after his visit to the State, “peace and normalcy has been restored to a certain extent”.

PM Modi’s pitch for Uniform Civil Code is on the same lines as Centre’s affidavit in Supreme Court

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on June 27 mirrors a Law Ministry affidavit filed in the Supreme Court months ago, which said that “citizens belonging to different religions and denominations following different property and matrimonial laws is an affront to the nation’s unity”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats on July 24

The Election Commission announced elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats from three States that are falling vacant in July and August.

Putin says Russia paid $1 bn to Wagner group over last year

Russian President Vladimir Putin said June 27 that Moscow had paid out last year just over $1 billion to the Wagner mercenary group, which last week staged a failed mutiny.

“The state paid to the Wagner group 86.262 billion rubles (around $1 billion) for salaries for fighters and incentive rewards between May 2022 and May 2023 alone,” Mr. Putin said.

Gujarat, U.S. chipmaker Micron to sign MoU on June 28 for semiconductor unit

The Gujarat government will on Wednesday sign an MoU with American computer storage chipmaker Micron Technology for a semiconductor assembly and test facility at Sanand in Ahmedabad district, said the state government on Tuesday.

The MoU (memorandum of understanding) will be signed in the evening in Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries, said a government release.

White House, MEA decline to comment on Obama interview

Both the White House and India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday declined to comment on former U.S. President Barack Obama’s interview to CNN on minority rights in India.

Opposition slams Centre’s policies for tomato price rise

The Opposition on June 27 targeted the Centre’s policies as tomato prices doubled in one month across the country. According to the Consumer Affairs Ministry’s Price Monitoring Division, the average national price for a kilogram of tomato was ₹46.1 on Tuesday. One month ago, the rate was ₹23.61. The Centre blamed the delay in rains for the hike and said it would be brought down soon.

Pakistan passes law paving way for return of exiled ex-PM

Pakistan’s national assembly has passed legislation limiting how long lawmakers can be disqualified from office, a state spokesman said on Tuesday, paving the way for exiled former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to politics.

Centre allows Aadhaar authentication for registration for births and deaths

The Centre has allowed the Office of Registrar General of India (RGI) to perform Aadhaar authentication during registration of births and deaths in the country.

However, Aadhaar is not mandatory for such registration.

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29, 30

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be visiting violence-hit Manipur on June 29 and 30, the Congress announced on June 27.

This is the first visit of the Congress leader to the State embroiled in ethnic violence since early May.

Yevgeny Prigozhin moved to Belarus; Russia won’t press charges for mutiny

Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the private army of prison recruits and other mercenaries who have fought some of the deadliest battles in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, escaped prosecution for his abortive armed rebellion against the Kremlin and arrived Tuesday in Belarus.

New deadline for Aadhaar-based rural jobs scheme wages

The Union Rural Development Ministry has extended the deadline for mandatory payments of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme via Aadhaar Based Payments System (ABPS) to August 31.

PCB unsure but ICC ‘confident’ Pakistan will travel to India for ODI World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is still apprehensive about sending its team to India for the ODI World Cup but International Cricket Council (ICC) is "confident" that the Babar Azam-led team will compete in the 50-over showpiece.

The ICC on June 27 announced the fixtures for the October 5-November 19 tournament and rejected PCB's request to not schedule their matches in Chennai and Bengaluru against specific teams.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.