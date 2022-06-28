A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Sanjay Raut dubs ED summons as ‘conspiracy’, says won’t be able to appear before agency on June 28

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday termed the Enforcement Directorate’s summons issued to him as a “conspiracy” to stop him from fighting against their political opponents and said he will not be able to appear before the agency on Tuesday as he has to attend a meeting in Alibaug. Mr. Raut, who is the Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson, also said that even if he is killed, he will not resort to the “Guwahati route” taken by rebel MLAs from Maharashtra.

Alt News co-founder held for four-year-old Twitter post

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was on Monday arrested by the Delhi Police’s IFSO unit in connection with an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity, officers said.

Centre using its agencies against those speaking the truth: Mamata Banerjee

Hours after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP-led federal government at the Centre against people who are “speaking the truth”. Ms. Banerjee claimed that ordinary people are being “tormented” by the BJP and as a result, several lakhs of people, including businessmen have left the country.

G7 summit - final day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted India’s efforts for green growth, clean energy, sustainable lifestyles, and global wellbeing, at a G7 summit session. Mr. Modi, who is in Germany on a two-day visit from Sunday for the summit of the G7, was received by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz upon his arrival at Schloss Elmau, the picturesque venue of the summit in southern Germany.

Will reach out to former BJP colleagues for support; Opposition unity will last till 2024: Yashwant Sinha

Presidential nominee Yashwant Sinha on Monday said he would reach out to his former colleagues in the BJP to seek their support and expressed confidence that the Opposition unity seen on his candidature would continue till 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a press conference here after filing his nomination, Mr. Sinha described the candidature of his rival NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu, a tribal, as part of “politics of symbolism” and insisted that he would contest the poll on the track record of the Modi government with regard to the welfare of backward communities.

BJP delegation from Gujarat to ‘inspect’ Kejriwal’s Delhi Model of governance

A delegation of BJP leaders from poll-bound Gujarat will visit the national capital to “inspect” the Delhi Model of the Arvind Kejriwal government on Tuesday. The 17-member delegation will include former ministers, Speaker of State assembly and legislators of Gujarat BJP, said Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been trying to carve a space for itself in Gujarat that goes to polls later this year. Several senior AAP leaders, including Mr. Kejriwal, had been visiting the State for meetings and roadshows in the recent months.

Supreme Court to hear Centre’s plea against Tripura HC order on security cover to Ambanis

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on June 28, a plea of the Centre challenging the Tripura High Court orders on a PIL challenging the grant of security cover to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members in Mumbai. A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the high court has no jurisdiction to entertain the PIL as the State government has nothing to do with the security cover provided to the Ambanis by the Centre on the recommendation of the Maharashtra government.

GST Council meet: States’ compensation, easier e-comm suppliers’ registration, tax tweaks on cards

The GST Council in its two-day meeting starting Tuesday is slated to discuss an array of issues, including a mechanism for compensating States for revenue loss, tax rate tweaks in some items and relaxed registration norms for small online suppliers. Further, the Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister and comprising State counterparts, will also clear levying the highest tax of 28% on online games, casinos and horse racing, besides, discussing a report of a GoM on high-risk taxpayers under GST to curb evasion.

G-7 leaders confer with Zelenskyy, prepare new aid for Ukraine

Leading economic powers conferred by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday as they underscored their commitment to Ukraine for the long haul with plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, and raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions. In addition, the U.S. was preparing to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Kyiv to help Ukraine fight back against Vladimir Putin’s aggression. The U.S. was also preparing to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Kyiv.

England captain Morgan to announce retirement from international cricket on Tuesday

England’s World Cup-winning white-ball captain Eoin Morgan is set to announce his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday, ending a career in which, he played more than 300 times across 50-over and Twenty20 formats, British media reported. Morgan, who led England to 50-over World Cup glory in 2019, captained England in a record 126 ODIs and 72 T20s. His 118 wins as skipper across the two formats is also a record.

Hyderpora encounter: Supreme Court asks Jammu and Kashmir High Court to hear plea of man seeking exhumation of son’s body

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to consider either on Tuesday or within a week the plea of a man seeking a direction to exhume the body of his son, who was dubbed a terrorist and killed in an encounter in November 2021 and to permit the family to conduct last religious rites at the same graveyard. A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala also requested the high court consider the plea for the grant of compensation to Mohammad Latief Magrey for the death of his son Aamir Magrey.

Delhi weather update: Monsoon around the corner, likely to cover rain deficit within first few days

The monsoon is just a few days away from Delhi and is expected to yield good rainfall in the first 10 days, weather experts said on Monday. Delhi has received just 72.5 mm of rainfall since March 1 this year against the normal of 107.3 mm owing to the lack of strong western disturbances. The city did not record any rainfall in March and saw a minuscule 0.3 mm of precipitation in April against the monthly average of 12.2 mm.

Sindhu, Prannoy lead India’s challenge at Malaysia Open Super 750

P. V. Sindhu will look to quickly recover from her first-round exit at Indonesia, while H.S. Prannoy will eye another consistent show as the duo spearhead the Indian challenge at the Malaysia Open Super 750 tournament starting here on Tuesday. Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, was shown the door in the opening round by China’s He Bing Jiao at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 earlier this month and she will have to put behind that defeat when she begins her campaign against a formidable Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

Allowing Corbevax as booster for those vaccinated with Covishield, Covaxin likely to be considered by NTAGI

Allowing Biological E’s Corbevax as a booster for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with either Covishield or Covaxin is likely to be considered by the NTAGI, which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, sources said. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on June 4 approved Corbevax as a precaution dose for those aged 18 and above. India’s first indigenously-developed RBD protein subunit vaccine, Corbevax, is currently being used to inoculate children in the age group of 12 to 14 years.