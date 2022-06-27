A select list of stories to read before you start your day

China upgraded firepower on LAC: official source

Vastly expanded troop accommodation within 100 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector, long-range artillery and rocket systems, upgraded air defence systems, expanded runways, and hardened blast pens to house fighter aircraft — these are some of the major upgrades undertaken by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on its side in the last two years since the stand-off in eastern Ladakh began, according to intelligence inputs.

India vs Ireland 1st T20 l India coasts to seven-wicket win over spirited Ireland

Ireland put up a spirited fight but India proved too strong for the home team to win the rain-hit opening T20I by seven wickets here on Sunday.

President Ram Nath Kovind to pay obeisance at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on June 27

President Ram Nath Kovind will pay obeisance at the famous Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Monday, officials said here on Friday.

He will interact with the residents of Krishna Kutir, a widows’ home in Vrindavan, and also have tea with them.

Maharashtra political crisis | Eknath Shinde moves Supreme Court; hearing on Monday

Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA and minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker to him and 15 other rebel legislators, calling the action “illegal and unconstitutional” and seeking a stay on it.

Yashwant Sinha to file presidential nomination papers on Monday

A host of Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee, are expected to accompany him.

AIADMK crisis | OPS on south TN tour, EPS faction convenes top functionaries meet

The rumblings within the AIADMK over who should helm the party intensified on Sunday with O Panneerselvam (OPS) embarking on a tour of southern Tamil Nadu, V K Sasikala asserting that she would address issues and the dominant Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) faction calling for a brainstorming meet of top office-bearers on Monday.

From Rahul’s office attack to Swapna’s disclosure: Kerala Assembly session set to be stormy

The fifth session of the Kerala Assembly, commencing on Monday, is likely to take a turbulent turn.

Government should not play with national security: Kanhaiya on Agnipath

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said party workers will organise protest marches against the Agnipath scheme in all 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar on Monday.

Wimbledon 2022: No Russians, no rankings, but Serena’s back

At least at the outset, before a tennis ball is struck, this edition of Wimbledon is as much about who — and what — is missing as who’s here.

National Kiteboarding championship to be held in Tuticorin from Monday

The event will see over 50 athletes from all over the country competing for top honours.

India women eye series sweep against Sri Lanka

The series already in their pocket, a confident India will look to complete a whitewash when they take on hosts Sri Lanka in the third and final women’s T20 International in Dambulla on Monday.