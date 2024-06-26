Rahul Gandhi to be the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi will be the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, the Congress announced on June 25. The announcement was made after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA group in Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s official residence. The decision came on a day when Mr. Gandhi took oath as an MP for the fifth consecutive term.

Lok Sabha to witness rare contest for Speaker’s post

The 18th Lok Sabha is all set to witness a rare contest for the Speaker post on Wednesday between the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Om Birla and Kodikunnil Suresh of the Congress after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and the INDIA group of Opposition parties failed to arrive at a consensus.

More Opposition MPs swear by Constitution on second day of oath-taking

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, flaunting a red pocket Constitution, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with a blue one, Trinamool Congress’ Mahua Moitra and former Speaker Om Birla, who is looking at a second straight term in office, were among the prominent MPs who took oath on the second day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

CBI to seek custody of all accused in NEET paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the NEET-UG question paper leak case, will soon seek custody of the 18 accused for interrogation. At present, all the accused – 13 from Patna and five from Jharkhand – are in judicial custody. They were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOU), which was earlier investigating the case before it was handed over to the CBI on Monday.

Ahead of rollout of new criminal laws, Home Ministry tests eSakhsya App

Days ahead of the implementation of the three criminal laws, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is testing eSakshya (e-evidence), a mobile-based application to help police record scene of crime, search and seizure in a criminal case and upload the file on the cloud-based platform. The police official will have to upload a selfie after the procedure is complete. Each recording could be maximum four minutes long and several such files could be uploaded for each First Information Report (FIR), according to the details shared with State police departments.

With militant violence up in Jammu, security for Amarnath yatra further tightened this year

A multiple-security cover to secure highways and maintain a tight vigil during nights was chalked out by security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, four days ahead of the 52-day long Amarnath yatra in Kashmir. The yatra comes in the backdrop of a flip in militancy in the Jammu region this year.

Judge partially lifts Trump hush money gag order

A New York judge partially lifted a gag order on Donald Trump on Tuesday following the Republican presidential candidate’s conviction on criminal charges stemming from an effort to influence the 2016 election by buying a porn star’s silence. The revised order now allows Trump to speak publicly about witnesses in the case and removes a prohibition on his commenting about the jury, but keeps in place restrictions on his statements about individual prosecutors and others involved in the case.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stops in Bangkok on his way to a U.S. court in Northern Mariana Islands

A plane carrying Julian Assange landed in Bangkok on June 25 for refuelling, as the WikiLeaks founder was on his way to enter a plea deal with the U.S. government that will free him and resolve the legal case that spanned years and continents over the publication of a trove of classified documents.

Moscow preparing for likely visit by Modi, says Putin aide

In what could be his first visit since the Ukraine war began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Moscow in the coming weeks to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin under the much-delayed annual summit mechanism that has been in place since 2000, but suspended for the past few years.

Five shot dead as protesters breach Kenya’s parliament

Five persons were shot dead and 31 wounded on June 25 during protests in Kenya over proposed tax hikes, as crowds opposed to proposed tax hikes breached barricades to enter the parliamentary complex where a fire erupted. The rallies, led by the youth, began last week, and caught the government off guard, with President William Ruto saying over the weekend he was ready to talk to the protesters.

Adani to invest ₹1.3 lakh cr in FY25 across portfolio companies

Adani group plans to invest about ₹1.3 lakh crore across its portfolio companies this fiscal as it doubles down on its $100 billion investment guidance over the next 7-10 years to grow businesses, group CFO said on June 25. The investment across portfolio companies that range from ports to energy, airports, commodities, cement and media will be 70% met through internal cash generation and the remaining through debt, Group CFO Jugeshinder ‘Robbie’ Singh told reporters here.

India’s rising water stress can dent its sovereign credit profile: Moody’s Ratings

Moody’s Ratings warned on June 25 that India’s growing water shortage and increasingly frequent climate change-driven natural disasters, amid a rise in consumption and rapid economic growth, can negatively affect the country’s sovereign credit strength.

Afghanistan beats Bangladesh, enters T20 World Cup semifinal; Australia eliminated

Chasing a target of just 116 set by Afghanistan, Bangladesh batsmen except for Litton Das succumbed by the guiles of captain Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2024 match in Kingstown on June 24. Afghanistan won the match by 8 runs under DLS method.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan becomes player with most 4-wicket hauls in T20Is

Afghanistan spinner and skipper Rashid Khan registered a remarkable record as he became the player with the most four-wicket hauls in the Twenty20 internationals. Rashid achieved the milestone during Afghanistan’s eight-run win over Bangladesh in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Arnos Vale Ground. Currently, the 25-year-old has nine four-wicket hauls in the T20Is.

