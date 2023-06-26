Morning Digest | PM Modi, Egypt President sign strategic partnership pact; Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ conservative party clinch landslide Greece election win, and more

June 26, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST

‘What’s happening in India’, PM Modi asks BJP chief Nadda after returning from foreign visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India in the early hours of June 26 after his six-day visit to the U.S. and Egypt during which several landmark agreements were signed.

“He asked Nadda ji how it is going here, and Nadda ji told him that party leaders were reaching out to people with the report card of the nine years of his government, and the country is happy,” BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told reporters when asked what the prime minister asked them after meeting them at the airport.

With Russia revolt over, mercenaries’ future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain

Russian government troops withdrew from the streets of Moscow on June 25 and the rebellious mercenary soldiers who had occupied other cities were gone, but the short-lived revolt has weakened President Vladimir Putin just as his forces are facing a fierce counteroffensive in Ukraine.

The aborted march on the capital by Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner troops, some of the most effective fighters in Ukraine, also left their fate uncertain.

PM Modi, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi sign strategic partnership pact between India and Egypt

India and Egypt on Sunday signed an agreement on a strategic partnership as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo. The Government of Egypt bestowed the highest honour of the land — the Order of the Nile — on the visiting Indian leader and Mr. Modi described his first state visit to Egypt as “historic”.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s conservative party clinch landslide Greece election win

Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis won Greece’s national elections on Sunday with a clear majority, clinching a second term with what he called a “strong mandate” that would allow his party to govern alone.

West Bengal polls: Congress demands deployment of more Central forces

Stating that 822 companies of central forces would not be adequate for free and fair panchayat elections in West Bengal, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday demanded deployment of more central forces.

Obama’s remarks about minority rights in India are surprising, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 25 pointed out that former U.S. President Barack Obama’s statement about minority rights in India under the BJP government was surprising as six Muslim-majority countries had faced U.S. “bombing” during his tenure.

The use of technology is nullifying MGNREGA’s objective of stopping distress migration: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

One of the basic objectives of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) was to minimise distress migration but excessive reliance on technology was reversing the trend, Congress general secretary and former Union Rural Development Minister Jairam Ramesh said.

Vande Bharat announced from Saharanpur to Prayagraj, says Railway Minister

A new Vande Bharat Express train from Saharanpur to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh would be introduced soon, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday. Mr. Vaishnaw said this on his visit to Saharanpur railway station, where he announced works worth ₹500 crores for the upgradation of multiple stations in the vicinity.

Global retailing giant links eight lakh Indian farmers directly to markets

Walmart has created a network across nine States and over 500 Farmer Producer Organisations, giving them access to the market; but farmer lobbies swear by the mandi system and cooperatives are sceptical.

At least three dead and five injured at early morning shootings in Kansas City, Missouri

At least three people have been found dead, and at least five others are thought to be injured, police in Missouri said while investigating two shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City early Sunday morning.