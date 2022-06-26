A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Day after Gujarat verdict, Teesta Setalvad, ex-IPS officer held in Mumbai

Ahmedabad Police on Saturday arrested former Indian Police Service (IPS) whistle-blower officer R.B. Sreekumar, and detained Mumbai-based social activist Teesta Setalvad, after filing a first information report (FIR) naming them, along with jailed dismissed IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, accusing them of various charges, including forgery and criminal conspiracy, and under other Sections of the IPC.

Bypolls: Counting of votes on Sunday in 3 Lok Sabha, 7 assembly seats

The fate of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha among others will be decided on Sunday when the counting of votes takes place in three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats spread across five states and Delhi where bypolls were held on June 23.

16 Shiv Sena rebels asked to reply to notice by June 27

The national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena on Saturday passed six resolutions giving absolute right to Maharashtra Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebels to bring the revolt within the party under control.

G-7 summit in Bavaria’s Elmau from Sunday

PM Modi heads to Germany for summit; about 4,000 protesters gathered in Munich to protest the meet.

Indian compound archers grab 2 medals, including maiden gold in World Cup Stage 3

A third medal is in the offing for India in the meet on Sunday when the women’s recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur take on Chinese Taipei for the gold.

Pakistan opposes G-20-linked events in J&K

Pakistan on Saturday took exception to the Indian government’s move to hold meetings related to the G-20 event, scheduled for November next year in Delhi, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indians fail to impress at athletics meet in Kazakhstan

The deadline for the World Championships qualification is Sunday. On Sunday, shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and hammer thrower Sarita Singh are scheduled to compete. Sarita has been included in the CWG team “subject to guidelines achieved in Kazakhstan.

PM heads to Germany for G-7 summit

Scientists at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, have raised an alarm about the spread of the Zika virus, along with dengue and chikungunya, across several States and Union Territories where it has never been reported earlier, establishing local transmission in India.

Chennai Open chess: Nitin remains on top

On Friday, tournament leader Nitin missed a win against top seed Grandmaster Savchenko and today he held the upper hand against Siddharth who just hung on to snatch a draw. The final round is scheduled for Sunday.