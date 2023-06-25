Morning Digest | PM Modi begins first state visit to Egypt; Wagner chief halts march on Moscow, and more

June 25, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST

Prime Minister Modi reaches Cairo from the U.S., to meet President El Sisi and the Grand Mufti of Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24 reached Cairo, beginning his first state visit to Egypt. The visit to Egypt comes five months after President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi visited India as the Chief Guest at the 2023 Republic Day celebrations here.

Wagner chief orders Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow after criminal charges against him dropped

The head of the private Russian military company Wagner said on June 24 that he ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, appearing to defuse a dramatically escalating crisis that represented the most significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power.

12 cadres of banned Manipur extremist group released after mob stops Army

As many 12 cadres of a banned extremist group in Manipur, who were apprehended by the Army, had to be released after a mob led by women prevented the security forces from going ahead with the operation.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. at Itham village in Imphal East on June 24, 2023.

India-made mRNA vaccine priced at ₹2,292, will be available as a booster dose

India’s first indigenously developed mRNA vaccine against the dominant Omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus will cost ₹2,292, Sanjay Singh, CEO, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, said at a press conference on June 24. The vaccine will for now only be available as a booster or “precaution dose”, that is, somebody who has already been vaccinated thrice will be ineligible as the relevant expert committees, which recommend vaccines for public administration, have not permitted companies to administer a fourth dose in India unlike, for instance, in the United States and Europe.

One year later, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on right to abortion is both scorned and praised

Activists and politicians are marking the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned a nationwide right to abortion with a range of reactions that vary from praise and protests.

Job card-Aadhaar mismatch | A missing letter means no work for MGNREGS workers in Odisha

By an order on January 30, the Union Rural Development Ministry made it mandatory that the payment of MGNREGA wages will be Aadhaar-linked. The initial deadline was set for February 1, which, after two extensions is now set for June 30. As States rush to meet this deadline, the number of deletions is spiralling.

Silence continues on months-old Collegium recommendations to key High Courts

The government, despite a change of Union Law Minister, has continued its silence on a series of months-old Supreme Court Collegium recommendations on appointments to key High Courts.

One of them is a recommendation by the Collegium to appoint advocate R. John Sathyan as a judge of the Madras High Court.

No evidence COVID-19 created in Chinese lab: U.S. intelligence

The head of U.S. intelligence said on Friday that there was no evidence that the COVID-19 virus was created in the Chinese government’s Wuhan research lab.

In a declassified report, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said they had no information backing recent claims that three scientists at the lab were some of the very first infected with COVID-19 and may have created the virus themselves.

Kuki-Zomi outfits take out silent march in Manipur; civil society groups protest in Delhi

Nearly two months after ethnic clashes broke out between the dominant Meitei and Scheduled Tribe Kuki-Zomi people in Manipur, tribal student outfits on June 24 held a silent ‘coffin march’ in the State’s Churachandpur district to honour those killed in the violence.

Thousands of protesters marched a distance of about three km along the highway from the district hospital in the town to the Peace Ground in Tuibong, where the district’s mini-secretariat is housed.

J.P. Nadda to address Nava Sankalpa Sabha in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool on June 25

Amid rumours that some dissatisfied leaders of the BJP are looking for alternative platforms for their political future, the party is going to organise a ‘Nava Sankalp Sabha’ at Nagarkurnool district headquarters on Sunday. Party national president J.P. Nadda will address the gathering.

Google will open global fintech centre in Gujarat: CEO Sundar Pichai after meeting PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the U.S. has sealed some big wins for his home state of Gujarat, including with Google, which announced the opening of a Global FinTech Operations Center in GIFT City, Gujarat.

“It will cement India’s fintech leadership thanks to UPI, and RR and we are going to build on that foundation and take it globally,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Friday, when he met with Mr Modi in Washington DC.

As part of UAV deal with U.S. firm, India is expected to develop some components locally

As part of the process to conclude the deal for procurement of 31 MQ-9B armed High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), the Defence Ministry is expected to issue the Letter of Request (LoR) to the U.S. by first week of July. This would initiate acquisition through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme of the U.S. government. Meanwhile, discussions continue to increase the indigenous content and sourcing as part of the deal, according to Ministry officials. The deal is expected to take few months to be concluded.

India downs Nepal 2-0 to enter SAFF Championship 2023 semifinals

India huffed and puffed but eventually pulled off a 2-0 win over Nepal in the SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on June 24.