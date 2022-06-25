A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Shiv Sena leadership to meet on June 25; rebels claim support of 50 MLAs

As Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray struggles to retain control of his government and the party, a national executive meeting of the Sena will be held on Saturday which is likely to pass a resolution reposing faith on the leadership of Mr. Thackeray.

Had warned Eknath Shinde of BJP’s use and throw policy, Uddhav tells party workers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday revealed that he had warned rebel party leader Eknath Shinde months ago to beware of any alignment with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it follows the policy of ‘use and throw.’

Party’s doors closed for Sena rebels, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Eschewing the conciliatory offers made earlier to the rebel Shiv Sena MLA faction led by Minister Eknath Shinde, the Sena on Friday took a hardline against their ‘perfidy’, with MP Sanjay Raut stating that the party’s doors were closed for the rebels. He stressed that the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government stood firm and would complete its remaining tenure of two-and-a-half years.

Shiv Sena leader detained in Guwahati

The Assam police on Friday detained a Shiv Sena leader for protesting outside the five-star hotel in Guwahati where party rebel Eknath Shinde and at least 40 other Maharashtra MLAs are staying.

We have nothing to do with Shiv Sena crisis: BJP

As the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government faces an existential crisis following Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde’s intra-party rebellion, BJP State president Chandrakant Patil reiterated that his party had nothing to do with the unfolding events in Maharashtra.

BJP counting on presidential pick to revive fortunes in Madhya Pradesh tribal belt

Over the past two days, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all sections of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Droupadi Murmu, the presidential candidate of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, the party’s celebrations in Madhya Pradesh stood out.

Droupadi Murmu files nomination papers for presidential election

NDA’s candidate for the post of President of India, Droupadi Murmu, filed her nomination papers on Friday, ahead of the polls to be held on July 18th, flanked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of all BJP ruled states, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, and Nagaland Neiphiu Rio as well as ministers of the BJD-government representing their party.

U.S. Supreme Court overturns landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took the dramatic step of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide, handing a momentous victory to Republicans and religious conservatives who want to limit or ban the procedure.

Chidambaram flays government over state of economy

Is the Indian economy really in the “pink of health”, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram questioned on Friday, accusing the government of “backsliding on the fiscal deficit target for the current year” and pointing out the depreciating value of rupee.

Gadkari approves draft scheme for car safety star ratings

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday approved a draft notification that paves the way for the country to have its own star ratings for cars, indicating safety performance during a crash.

RBI extends card tokenisation deadline by 3 months till Sept.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday extended the card-on-file (CoF) tokenisation deadline by three months to September 30, given various representations received from industry bodies.

CBI conducts checks in Lakshadweep on Tuna fish export ‘scam’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted joint surprise checks in Lakshadweep following allegations of corruption and irregularities, including a purported scam in the export of Tuna fish to a Sri Lankan company in which an MP and his nephew are under the scanner, according to agency sources.

2002 Gujarat riots | Supreme Court rejects Zakia Jafri’s charges against Narendra Modi, 60 officials

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed allegations of “larger conspiracy” levelled by Zakia Jafri, widow of Congress leader Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots, against former Chief Minister Narendra Modi and over 60 senior state officials.

Former CBI Director welcomes SC order on Zakia Jafri’s plea

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director R.K. Raghavan on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order dismissing the petition filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, against the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

Disability board asks States to assess accessibility of public buildings

The Central Advisory Board on Disability on Friday asked States and Union Territories to identify public buildings that were yet to be made accessible by July 31 and seek an extension if required, according to a statement by the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry.

National Herald case: how proceedings dragged on since beginning of trial

With the continuing money laundering investigation against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leaders related to the National Herald case, the point of contention that has held up the original complaint in the matter filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is whether certain documents, including Income Tax records, can be admitted in the trial court proceedings before Dr. Swamy’s cross-examination is complete.

Assam flood situation eases; 10 more dead

The flood situation in Assam eased on Friday but left 10 more people, including four children, dead. A total of 117 people died in floods and landslides across Assam since April, when pre-monsoon rains lashed the State.

Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad attacked, Kerala CM assures stern action

A set of alleged Students Federation of India (SFI) activists vandalised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi MP’s office at Kalpettah in Wayanad on Friday afternoon.

Agnipath will create two categories of soldiers: Congress

The Agnipath scheme will create two categories of soldiers, which will impact the cohesion of combat units, the Congress said on Friday, as it accused the Narendra Modi government of playing around with national security.

Gulf countries understand India’s position on Prophet controversy: Foreign Secretary Kwatra

The recent controversy over the comments on the Prophet of Islam is unlikely to cast a shadow on the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United Arab Emirates, said a senior official here on Friday.

India reports 17,336 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise in 4 months

India reported a single-day rise of more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on June 24 after a gap of over four months (124 days), recording a 30% jump in daily cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

COVID-19 vaccines prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India in 2021: study

Vaccines against COVID-19 prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India in 2021, said a study published in Lancet Infectious Diseases, which based its findings on estimates of “excess” mortalities in the country during the pandemic.

SKM, trade unions hold nationwide protests against Agnipath

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella organisation of various farmers’ organisations and ten Central Trade Unions (CTUs), held joint protests against the Agnipath scheme at various locations across the country on Friday.

Delhi HC orders Batra to stop functioning as IOA chief

Veteran sports administrator Narinder Batra was on Friday ordered to stop functioning as Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president by the Delhi High Court “in a contempt proceeding”, a month after it asked him to relinquish the top job.

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | What are the key takeaways from the 14th BRICS Summit?

Here’s a discussion on whether BRICS would be an effective anti-thesis to the developed world’s most industrialised nations led by US and Europe at the G-7?

Johnson in crisis after Tories crushed in U.K. parliamentary votes

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday refused to bow to renewed demands to quit, after his Conservatives suffered two crushing defeats in Westminster elections and a staunch ally resigned.

United Nations says Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli fire

The United Nations (U.N.) said on Friday that its findings showed that the shot that killed Al Jazeera TV journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11 was fired by Israeli forces.

Afghanistan seeks emergency medical supplies for earthquake survivors

Afghanistan does not have enough medical supplies to treat the injured from an earthquake that killed 1,000 people, a senior official said on Friday, as authorities ended the search for survivors in remote southeastern mountains.

Analysis | NUPES: How Melenchon orchestrated a Left resurgence

After a long interregnum, the French Left seems to have finally got its act together. The left-wing coalition NUPES (New Social and Ecological People’s Union) has won 131 seats in the 577-member National Assembly, second only to President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling centrist coalition, which got 245 seats, way short of the 289-mark needed for an outright majority. This makes the Left the main Opposition force confronting Mr. Macron, ahead of the far-right National Rally, which finished with 89 seats.

Indonesian bar sparks uproar with Muhammed drink promotion

A popular Indonesian bar chain is being investigated for blasphemy over a free alcohol promotion for patrons named Muhammed, police said Friday, after it sparked uproar in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country.

India eye improved top-order show in 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka

Eyeing a series-clinching victory, the Indian women’s cricket team would expect a better showing from its top-order when it takes on Sri Lanka in the second T20 International, on Saturday.