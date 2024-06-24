48% of 1,563 candidates skip NEET-UG re-exam

Of the 1,563 candidates eligible to appear for the re-exam of the undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), only 813 (approximately 52%) took it on Sunday. Another 750 candidates (approximately 48%) remained absent. The three-and-a-half hour long exam was conducted across seven centres in the States of Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Meghalaya, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Centre’s high-level panel on exam reforms likely to meet on June 24

The Union education ministry’s high-level panel for suggesting exam reforms and reviewing functioning of the National Testing Agency will meet on June 23, sources said. Amid a row over irregularities in competitive exams, the ministry on Saturday notified a seven-member panel headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K. Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Suspected main supplier of methanol held in Chennai

The police on Sunday arrested Sivakumar, 30, suspected to be one of the main suppliers of methanol to the sellers of illicit liquor, even as the death toll in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichirose to 56. A central investigation unit of the Enforcement wing of the Tamil Nadu police nabbed Sivakumar, who was hiding in his sister’s house at Sulapallam in Chennai, in the early hours of Sunday.

Delhi excise case: Arvind Kejriwal moves SC against HC’s interim stay on bail order in ED case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urgently approached the Supreme Court on June 23 against the Delhi High Court’s suspension of bail granted to him by a trial court in the excise policy case .Mr. Kejriwal’s lawyers said the petition would be mentioned orally for early hearing on June 24 before a Vacation Bench of the Supreme Court.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister promises to look into Great Nicobar clearances

The Union Tribal Affairs Ministry will be looking into the forest clearance paperwork of the ₹72,000-crore infrastructure project on Great Nicobar Island that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has been pushing for, and accordingly determine next steps, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram has said. In an exclusive interaction with The Hindu last week, he outlined his intent to give special attention to forest and land rights of tribal communities during his term.

Militant killed close to LoC in Uri sector, says Army

One militant was killed in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on June 23. “One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation that was launched on June 22 in the Uri Sector. Operations are continuing,” an Army spokesman said.

Saudi says 1,301 deaths during hajj, mostly unregistered pilgrims

Saudi Arabia said Sunday that more than 1,300 faithful died during the hajj pilgrimage which took place during intense heat, and that most of the deceased did not have official permits. “Regrettably, the number of mortalities reached 1,301, with 83 percent being unauthorised to perform hajj and having walked long distances under direct sunlight, without adequate shelter or comfort,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Sri Lankan president reiterates support for separate state of Palestine

President Ranil Wickremesinghe on June 23 reiterated Sri Lanka’s unwavering support for a separate Palestinian state to be established “within five years.” The president also said that despite the country’s current bankrupt economy, generous public contributions collected a million dollars in response to his government’s Gaza Children’s Fund that was donated.

Russia approves draft logistics agreement to be signed with India

After being held up for several years, the India-Russia mutual logistics agreement is ready for conclusion, with Russia approving the draft agreement over the past week. The agreement will simplify military-to-military exchanges for exercises, training, port calls and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts. It is similar to a series of such agreements that India has signed with a number of countries, beginning with the United States in 2016.

Former Israeli Ambassador says India may be ‘returning the favour’ with military supplies for Israel

Former Israeli Ambassador to India, Daniel Carmon, speaking with the leading Israeli publication Ynetnews, has said that India might be supplying weapons to Israel as a sign of gratitude for Israeli assistance during the Kargil war of 1999. The seasoned diplomat’s comments came in the backdrop of speculation that India has supplied drones and artillery shells to Israel as the latter ran short of the items with its war against the Hamas continuing for more than eight months.

Albania player Mirlind Daku banned by UEFA for two Euro 2024 games after nationalist chants

Albania player Mirlind Daku was banned on Sunday for two games after leading fans in nationalist chants at the European Championship, that UEFA said brought soccer into disrepute .Daku took a megaphone after Albania’s 2-2 draw with Croatia on Wednesday in Hamburg and joined in chanting slogans against Serbia and North Macedonia.

T20 World Cup 2024: Near perfect India could play party poopers to under pressure Australia

India will be out to derail Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign when they take on their shocked and under-pressure opponents in their final Super 8 game in Saint Lucia on June 24. A third straight win for India will not only make them the group toppers and send them to the semifinals, it will also substantially threaten Australia’s chances of progressing through to the semifinals following the unexpected loss to Afghanistan in Saint Vincent on Saturday night.

Euro 2024: Croatia faces Italy in crunch survival clash

Group B was dubbed Euro 2024’s ‘Group of Death’ but while Spain soared through with a game to spare, heavyweights Italy and Croatia meet on June 24 fighting to stay in the competition. Both sides were outclassed by Spain, and while reigning champions Italy edged Albania 2-1, Croatia could only draw 2-2 with the minnows.

