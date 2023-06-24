Morning Digest | Google announces global fintech operation centre in Gujarat; ‘We stand together to fight BJP in 2024’, says Opposition in Patna, and more

June 24, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST

India-U.S. partnership is of conviction, shared commitments, compassion: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the India-U.S. partnership is not of convenience but one of conviction, shared commitments and compassion. In his address to young entrepreneurs and professionals at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, PM Modi said whenever India has become strong, the world has benefited.

Google will open global fintech centre in Gujarat: CEO Sundar Pichai after meeting PM Modi

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, DC on June 23, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said that Google is investing $10 billion in India’s digitisation fund and announced the opening of its global fintech operation centre in Gujarat.

‘We stand together to contest BJP in 2024 elections’, echoes Opposition parties in Patna

Framing the next general election as a fight between “democracy and dictatorship”, 15 Opposition parties came together, projecting a united front in Patna on June 23. At the end of the four-hour long meeting, no joint statement was issued, nor a seat-sharing formula declared. It concluded on the promise of fighting the BJP together and leaving behind the burden of past prejudices.

The meeting was the first of the many that the Opposition has planned. The next meeting will be hosted by the Congress in Shimla around mid-July.

Russia opens criminal case against Wagner chief Prigozhin for ‘armed mutiny’

The owner of the Wagner private military contractor escalated his direct challenge to the Kremlin on Friday, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by opening a criminal investigation into Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Drones used to monitor road blocks in Manipur

The Army said on June 23 that a large group of women who were part of a mob prevented the movement of additional personnel in areas bordering Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts in Manipur as “armed miscreants” opened fire at villages.

Though no one was killed or injured in the incident, Army said a pattern had emerged in the past 20 days where armed miscreants sneak into villages and fire with automatic weapons while women protesters block roads, stopping the movement of security forces.

Coming together of Indian talent and U.S. technology guarantees brighter future: PM Modi at meet of top CEOs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the coming together of Indian talent and U.S.’s technological advancement guarantees a bright future as he met business honchos of the two countries at the White House.

Canada silent on NIA pleas on Khalistani elements

Several requests from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the extradition and deportation of terrorist operatives and pro-Khalistan elements, who are wanted for their alleged involvement in cases of terrorism, murder and other related offences, are pending with the Canadian authorities, according to government officials.

Centre deploys 315 companies of forces in West Bengal

Political violence relating to the panchayat election continued in West Bengal even as Central forces started arriving in the State on Friday as per the directions of the Calcutta High Court. A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead at Adra in Purulia district late on Thursday.

Jet engine deal ensures 80% technology transfer to HAL; first engine in three years

The jet engine deal with U.S. is an “almost done” deal and will see 80% technology transfer by General Electric (GE) to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This will include critical technologies. The first engine will roll out three years after the contract is ready, according to a senior Defence Ministry official.

FCI not to consider request by States for more foodgrains under open market scheme

As Opposition-ruled State governments such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu criticised the Centre’s decision to restrict the supply of foodgrains through the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) to 100 metric tonnes (MT), the Food Corporation of India (FCI) made it clear on June 23 that the Centre’s priority was to curb inflation.

Amit Shah terms Patna Opposition meeting ‘a photo session’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 23 said the joint Opposition meet in Patna was merely a “photo session” and that the parties could never come together on a common platform.

Speaking at a government function to inaugurate a forensic laboratory and other development projects in Jammu, Mr. Shah said people had already decided that the Narendra Modi government would return to power in 2024 with more than 300 seats.

There are many ‘Hussain Obamas’ to be taken care of in India, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in cryptic tweet

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has caused a stir on Twitter for saying that India has many “Hussain Obama” (sic) to be taken care of in response to a question of whether the Assam Police would arrest former U.S. President Barack Obama.

India’s Tour of West Indies: Jaiswal, Ruturaj and Mukesh get their maiden Test call-up

Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav have been dropped from India’s Test squad for the West Indies series while pace spearhead Mohammed Shami has been rested for the Tests and ODIs in the Caribbean.