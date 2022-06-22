A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu has been chosen as the BJP-led NDA’s candidate for Presidential elections in 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tribal woman Droupadi Murmu is NDA’s Presidential

BJP president J.P. Nadda announced that former Jharkhand Governor and tribal leader Droupadi Murmu will be the BJP-led NDA’s candidate for the upcoming presidential polls.

Profile | The importance of being Droupadi Murmu

BJP president J. P. Nadda, while announcing the name of former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu as the NDA’s candidate for the presidential polls, said that it was the view of the BJP’s parliamentary board that the candidate should be from the eastern part of India, a woman and from the Adivasi community, which has, till now, never had a representative to occupy the highest post in the country.

NDA’s Droupadi Murmu attributes her candidature to ‘ Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas’

Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Presidential candidate, said her candidature was a reflection of the value of ‘ Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas’ (everyone’s support, everyone’s development and everyone’s trust).

PM Modi lauds Droupadi Murmu’s service to society

Soon after Droupadi Murmu was named the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, expressed confidence that she will be a "great President" and said the former Jharkhand Governor's understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit the country.

Droupadi Murmu’s nomination, a proud moment for Odisha: Naveen Patnaik

Expressing his happiness over the nomination of Droupadi Murmu as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Presidential nominee, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said it was a proud moment for the people of his State.

Mob storms yoga day event in Maldives

An angry mob on Tuesday stormed the Maldives national football stadium and attacked participants at the ‘Yoga Day’ event organised by the Indian High Commission and the Maldivian government.

Money laundering case: Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab questioned for 11 hours

Maharashtra Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for 11 hours on Tuesday in connection with an alleged money laundering case with respect to a resort in Maharashtra.

MVA wobbles as Sena Minister, MLAs camp in Surat

Two-and-a-half years after it survived the rebellion by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is staring at an identical crisis. Senior Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has rebelled against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, demanding the party snap ties with the MVA and re-join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Yashwant Sinha: A virulent critic of the Modi government

The Opposition parties that want to mount an ideological contest against the BJP are at pains to explain themselves for picking bureaucrat-turned-politician Yashwant Sinha who was for 22 years with the very party they seek to oppose.

PM Modi to attend virtual BRICS summit at invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the annual summit of the five-nation grouping BRICS on June 23 and 24 following an invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.

Uddhav Thackeray must resign, says BJP’s Narayan Rane

Claiming that the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress in Maharashtra was no longer in existence after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde intra-party rebellion, Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane on Tuesday called upon Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to voluntarily tender his resignation.

Numbers game: all eyes on Nitish Kumar

The Opposition parties are counting on making the 16th presidential election a close contest. By nominating Yashwant Sinha as their candidate, the Opposition is now hoping to bring Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) onto their side, to make the battle slightly more even.

Three CRPF personnel killed in Maoist ambush in Odisha

Three personnel belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in an ambush set up by suspected Left Wing Extremists at Bhainsadani in Odisha’s Nuapada district on Tuesday.

As Amarnath Yatra draws near, four more militants die in gunfights taking June toll to 28

Four more militants were killed in stepped up anti-militancy operations in Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the toll to 11 in the past three days, as the annual Amarnath yatra draws near. Also, five residential houses were attached in capital Srinagar for allegedly harbouring militants.

Akasa’s first Boeing 737 Max lands in Delhi

Akasa Air, backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, on Tuesday received delivery of its first aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The airline expects to operate the ‘proving flights’ required to obtain DGCA’s Air Operating Permit (AOP), which airlines need to begin commercial flights, next week, CEO Vinay Dube said.

Congress stages dharna as ED questions Rahul for fifth day

The Narendra Modi government is “hounding” Rahul Gandhi through the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for speaking up against the failures of the government, the Congress alleged on Tuesday as Mr. Gandhi was questioned for the fifth day by the agency in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

5G to account for 39% of India’s subscriptions by 2027: Ericsson

The number of subscriptions to India’s 5G services, which are likely to be rolled out from later this year, is expected to reach about 500 million, or 39% of all mobile subscribers, by 2027, telecom equipment maker Ericsson said in a report.

Hopeful of conclusion of India-U.K. free trade pact by Diwali: Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed the hope that the free trade agreement between India and the United Kingdom will be concluded by Diwali. The Minister for Commerce and Industry and Textiles said that the government is moving ahead on free trade pacts with Canada, European Union and the U.K.

Macron holds talks with parties, says PM won’t resign

French President Emmanuel Macron refused to accept his Prime Minister’s resignation and met with Opposition leaders on Tuesday as he sought a way out of a political predicament after losing his parliamentary majority.

EU to grant Ukraine ‘candidate status’

EU officials said on Tuesday that there was no opposition within the 27-nation bloc to granting war-torn Ukraine “candidate status”, ahead of a summit expected to green light the move.

U.K. hit by biggest rail strike in over 30 years

Rush-hour commuters in the U.K. faced chaos on Tuesday as railway workers launched the network’s biggest strike in more than three decades, forcing people to trek to work on foot, by bike, bus – or simply not bother at all.

Israeli government fast-tracks bill to dissolve parliament

Israel’s outgoing coalition government will fast-track a Bill this week to dissolve Parliament, setting up the country for its fifth elections in three years, a Cabinet Minister said Tuesday.

Djokovic, Nadal top 2 seeds at Wimbledon; Serena Williams unseeded

This time, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be on opposite sides of the draw. The seedings for Wimbledon were announced on Tuesday, with Djokovic and Nadal being Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the men’s draw because of the absence of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.